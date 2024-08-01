“Now I Just Have a Couple Kids”: Michael Phelps’ Hilarious Interview Creates Waves Across the Internet

The world witnessed history when Michael Phelps stepped into the pool to unleash his talent and skill, beating his competitors by miles. He is the most decorated swimmer with 28 medals and continued collecting as many awards as he could before finally parting ways with competitive swimming.

However, that didn’t take him away from his beloved sport in any way, shape, or form since Phelps is still actively involved in swimming. This year, at the Paris Olympics, fans spotted him all across the village, interacting and happily reflecting on his good old days.

Social media figure Daniel Mac is popular for his hit series on the internet, where he asks celebrities what they do for a living. This year, he went around the Paris Olympics to record content and talk to athletes, and that’s when he met the Baltimore Bullet and his family.

The swimming legend was overjoyed to kill time and answer his questions, leading to a hilarious and adorable interaction. As usual, Mac asked him what he did for a living, to which Phelps held back from replying ‘swimming’.

“Well, nothing anymore! I used to do a lot in this space, in the Olympic space. Now I just have a couple kids, and…talk about mental health!”

Phelps’ contributions to the mental health space have led him to a new path post-retirement. His advocacy for better access to facilities that help athletes’ mental well-being has led to organizations prioritizing this notion.

The brief intro aside, Mac quickly jumped into his next question, asking the GOAT about the cars he currently drove. Without skipping a beat, he mentioned he had a Range Rover, but his wife, Nicole Phelps, had a cooler car that he often took out for spins.

“She’s got the…V edition of the Escapade. That thing purrs when you come up to a traffic light. I like driving her car a little bit more than mine.”

Phelps and his family have been in Paris since the start of the Olympics, attending as many events as possible, and showing strong support for the USA’s swimming and gymnastics teams. Phelps’ excitement for the upcoming events was palpable as the Olympic atmosphere continued to build.

Phelps’s excitement and support for the home team

After the initial days of watching his country’s swim team dominate competitions, Phelps was already in high spirits while exploring the arrangements in the French capital and interacting with different athletes.

In one of his recent posts, he attached a series of pictures showing glimpses of his memories from the first three days at the Olympic Village. These also included his point of view on the USA contingent boat during the opening ceremony which was full of happy smiles.

So far, Michael Phelps has been one of the biggest cheerleaders of Team USA, congratulating many of the winners and podium finishers personally. His attendance during the Women’s Artistic Gymnastics finals, particularly during Simone Biles’ performance, made waves on the internet for his expressive support.