“I Was Building Minecraft Houses”: 11-Year-Old Skateboarding Prodigy Zheng Haohao Stuns the World by Becoming the Youngest Olympian at Paris

The Paris Olympics have created some truly historic moments for the world to remember, especially with certain athletes capturing the hearts of people across the globe. Team China has already delivered a commendable performance across the board, and now there is another unique competitor ready to participate.

Zheng Haohao, a young skateboarder, has been creating waves worldwide with her moves and precision. What is more surprising, however, is her age which has since sent Olympic fans into a frenzy.

The young 11-year-old’s incredible achievements, including an Olympic appearance, have since caused quite some commotion, making her the youngest Olympian in Paris. Given that there’s no universally permissible age to participate in the Olympics, each sport and nation has its limits.

For sports like skateboarding, it’s easier to transition younger individuals into elite athletes with enough practice. That seems to have been the case with Zheng Haohao, who, at 11, has gotten fans comparing their childhood with hers. The official page of House of Highlights shared her story, prompting a flood of reactions from fans worldwide.

“Ready to feel old? The youngest athlete competing at the 2024 Olympic Games was born in 2012…”

One pointed out how they were only good at the video game Minecraft at that age.

“yeah when i was 11 i was building Minecraft houses out of diamond blocks”

Another imagined being Haohao’s cousin and did not like the idea.

“I would hate to be her cousin”

Another emphasized how they felt their childhood seemed lackluster compared to the skateboarding prodigy.

“Makes me feel like I wasted my whole childhood”

Alternatively, another realized how they’d barely accomplished anything close to the young Olympian’s milestone despite being older.

“I am 32 and still playing fifa and eating chips”

Lastly, as a brutal finish to everyone’s egos, one imagined what Haohao’s return to school would look like.

“Welcome back class. So, how was everyone’s summer? Who would like to go first?”

It’s not new to have extremely young athletes crush the sport they’re participating in since many of these categories encourage young individuals to enter the stage. While 11 might still seem eye-popping, it just goes to show that true passion for sports has no age limits.

While we marvel at the young prodigies in sports, it’s also worth considering the opposite end of the age spectrum in Olympic competition.

Who’s the oldest participant at the Paris Olympics?

Certain sports might come with age limits on both ends – youngest and oldest – but not all of them do. The oldest Olympian in Paris this year is 69-year-old Australian champion Mary Hanna.

She’s currently participating in three Equestrian dressage events and has already made her presence known amongst her competitors. The Paris Olympics is, shockingly, Hanna’s seventh time participating in the Olympic games. She began in 1996 at Athens and has been a delight on the field ever since.