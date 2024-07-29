Making Waves 9700 Miles Away: Here’s Why the Surfing Olympics Are Not Taking Place in Paris

The Paris 2024 Olympics has generated excitement with its grand set up on the banks of the Seine and its innovative cardboard beds for athletes. Even before the official start, athletes have become impromptu content creators, meeting peers from around the world and bringing life to the Olympic Village.

However, one group of athletes won’t be staying in the French capital, instead will be anchoring over 9,000 miles away.

Unlike sports requiring arenas or pools, surfing demands specific natural conditions – wild waves. As Paris couldn’t provide suitable waves, organizers had to make alternative arrangements for the surfing competition.

A short video by Whistle Sports revealed a unique setup for the sport, 9,700 miles from Paris. The island of Tahiti in French Polynesia, chosen for its ideal surfing conditions, will host the Olympic surfing events.

Instead of the traditional Olympic Village, surfers will be housed in a ‘Floating Olympic Village’ – a cruise ship adapted for their accommodation. This novel approach provides a stark contrast to the stable buildings and cardboard beds of the main Olympic Village in Paris.

The short video highlighted that waves reaching up to 30 feet in height could hit the Tahitian coast, offering surfers a challenging yet exciting competitive environment.

“Since the surfers will be a 21-hour flight away from the rest of the athletes, they need their own Olympic Village, which for the first time ever will be a cruise ship.”

The decision to host surfing in Tahiti was driven by the need for appropriate natural conditions, which Paris couldn’t provide. This approach of hosting certain events in different locations isn’t unprecedented in Olympic history.

Paris Olympics is not the only instance where athletes needed a separate place to compete

A country may win the bid to host the Olympics, but that doesn’t mean they are prepared for every sport’s requirements. While Paris doesn’t have natural waves for surfers to compete on, they still managed a way out to conduct the competition while also managing their main event on land.

Similarly, other nations might resort to a workaround with other places under their provincial rule or a diplomatic bond to ensure a wholesome experience.

For instance, during the 1956 Melbourne Olympics, equestrian events were held in Stockholm, Sweden, due to Australia’s strict horse quarantine regulations. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) approved this split-venue arrangement to ensure all sports could be included.

The Paris 2024 organizers’ solution for the surfing events demonstrates the flexibility required in modern Olympic planning, balancing the need for suitable venues with the desire to host comprehensive games.

While most athletes will experience the traditional Olympic Village in Paris, surfers will get to enjoy a unique “floating” experience in the South Pacific, adding an interesting dimension to these Olympic Games.