“Absolutely on Fire”: Torri Huske Secures Silver Medal in Women’s 100M Freestyle at Paris Olympics, Leaving Fans in a Frenzy

Jul 31, 2024; Nanterre, France; Torri Huske (USA) in the women’s 100-meter freestyle medal ceremony during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Paris La Défense Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Torri Huske secured two silver Olympic medals, in the women’s 100-meter freestyle final and the women’s 4x100m freestyle relay. When Team USA celebrated this milestone on Instagram, fans were left in awe of the swimmer’s outstanding achievement.

From the moment the swimmers entered the pool, Huske showcased her strength, leading the pack at the 50-meter mark. However, as the race entered its final half, Sweden’s Sarah Sjöström mounted a challenge for first place. While the Swedish athlete ultimately overtook Huske, the American maintained her position to secure the silver medal.

This victory marked Huske’s third career Olympic medal, her second individual medal, and her second silver at the Paris Olympics. The crowd in the stands erupted with enthusiasm, and the news was met with excitement on social media, including praise from swimming legend Michael Phelps.

“Congrats @torri_huske !!”

At such a young age, the swimmer has left her mark on the Olympic Games.

“She’s an icon, she’s a legend, and she is the moment.”

This fan understood how close the chase for the gold medal was in this event.

“Torri is absolutely on fire this Olympics! She just barely missed out on gold!”

Torri’s longtime fans, who had witnessed her ups and downs, were blown away by her newfound success.

“Went from not medaling last year to 2 silvers and a gold. Iconic.”

Including the performance, one admirer appreciated the athlete’s personality.

“My hero! Incredible athlete and human being.

Torri had a fantastic trip to Paris and is on her way to being an Olympic great. While her current silver medal is a fantastic accomplishment, the athlete’s gold medal in the 100-meter butterfly was also impressive.

In the women’s 100m butterfly finals, Gretchen Walsh took the lead but faced tough competition from Huske in the battle for the gold medal. Huske edged Walsh by just 0.04 seconds and it was a 1-2 finish for the United States on the podium.