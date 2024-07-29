mobile app bar

When, Where and How to Watch Team USA at the Paris Olympics? – Day 4 Schedule of the American Contingent

Naman Gopal Srivastava
Published

Image Credits: Official Instagram of Team USA

Building from where they left on Day 1, the American athletes at the Paris Olympics brought more pride to their nation. With five medals on Day 1, The US’s tally increased to 12 by the end of Day 2.

A Gold and a Silver medal in the Women’s Foil Individual in Fencing brought more reason for joy in the American camp. Facing each other in the final, Lee Kiefer and Lauren Scruggs had assured their country of the winning medal. In the end, Kiefer won gold and Scruggs had to settle for silver.

Over in the Swimming department, the athletes were on fire as they racked up one medal after another. Torri Huske earned her country’s third Gold medal by winning the Women’s 100m Butterfly event. Meanwhile, Gretchen Walsh, Nic Fink, Katie Ledecky, and Carson Foster also brought home medals.

Currently fourth in the overall medals tally, the American athletes will want to improve their standing in the Paris Olympics. On Day 4, they will want to make the push and fans can catch their favorite athletes by tuning in to NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, the NBC app, and the NBC Olympics app.

The full Day 4 schedule for Team USA participants in numerous disciplines is provided below.

Day 4 Schedule of the Paris Olympics – July 30

All times are mentioned in EDT/ET.

Triathlon – 2:00 AM

Men’s Individual

Morgan Pearson
Seth Rider

Shooting – 3:00 AM

Trap Women’s Qualification – Day 1

Rachel Leighanne Tozier
Ryann Paige Phillips

Badminton – 

Women’s Doubles Group Play Stage – Group B – After 3:20 AM

G. Stoeva/S. Stoeva vs A. Xu/K. Xu

Men’s Singles Group Play Stage – Group H – After 4:10 AM
Toma Junior Popov vs Howard Shu
Men’s Doubles Group Play Stage – Group D – After 5:00 AM
Lee/Wang vs Chiu/Yuan

Boxing – 5:00 AM

Men’s 51kg – Preliminaries – Round of 16 (#67)

Billal Bennama vs Roscoe Hill

Rowing – 4:50 AM

Women’s Double Sculls Semifinal

United States

Rowing – 5:10 AM

Men’s Double Sculls Semifinal A/B 2

United States

Sailing – 6:13 AM

Women’s Windsurfing

Dominique Stater

Volleyball – 7:00 AM

Men’s Preliminary Round – Pool C 

United States vs Germany

Cycling BMX Freestyle – 7:25 AM

Women’s Park Qualification

Perris Benegas
Hannah Roberts

Fencing – 7:30 AM

Women’s Épée Team Table of 8

Poland vs United States

Sailing – 8:17 AM

Men’s Windsurfing

Noah Lyons

Beach Volleyball – 9:00 AM

Men’s Preliminary Phase – Pool D

Partain/Benesh vs Marabicha/Elgraoui

Canoe Slalom – 9:00 AM

Women’s Canoe Single Heats

Evy Leibfarth

Archery – 6:26 AM

Women’s Individual 1/32 Elimination Round 

Katharina Bauer vs Catalina Gnoriega

Cycling BMX Freestyle – 9:11 AM

Men’s Park Qualification

Justin Dowell
Marcus Christopher

Sailing – 9:45 AM

Women’s Skiff – Race 7

Roble/Shea

Sailing – 10:35 AM

Men’s Skiff – Race 7

Barrows/Henken

Water Polo – 10:35 AM

Men’s Preliminary Round – Group A 

United States vs Romania

3×3 Basketball – 11:30 AM

Women’s Pool Round 

Germany vs United States

Boxing – 11:38 AM

Women’s 57kg – Preliminaries – Round of 32 

Alyssa Mendoza vs Mijgona Samadova

Soccer – 1:00 PM

Men’s Group A 

United States vs Guinea

Beach Volleyball – 2:00 PM

Men’s Preliminary Phase – Pool F 

Boermans/De Groot vs Evans/Budinger

3×3 Basketball – 4:35 PM

Men’s Pool Round 

Serbia vs United States

