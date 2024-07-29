When, Where and How to Watch Team USA at the Paris Olympics? – Day 4 Schedule of the American Contingent

Building from where they left on Day 1, the American athletes at the Paris Olympics brought more pride to their nation. With five medals on Day 1, The US’s tally increased to 12 by the end of Day 2.

A Gold and a Silver medal in the Women’s Foil Individual in Fencing brought more reason for joy in the American camp. Facing each other in the final, Lee Kiefer and Lauren Scruggs had assured their country of the winning medal. In the end, Kiefer won gold and Scruggs had to settle for silver.

Over in the Swimming department, the athletes were on fire as they racked up one medal after another. Torri Huske earned her country’s third Gold medal by winning the Women’s 100m Butterfly event. Meanwhile, Gretchen Walsh, Nic Fink, Katie Ledecky, and Carson Foster also brought home medals.

TORRI HUSKE IS AN OLYMPIC CHAMPION! #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/njoY0Jylxm — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) July 28, 2024

Currently fourth in the overall medals tally, the American athletes will want to improve their standing in the Paris Olympics. On Day 4, they will want to make the push and fans can catch their favorite athletes by tuning in to NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, the NBC app, and the NBC Olympics app.

The full Day 4 schedule for Team USA participants in numerous disciplines is provided below.

Day 4 Schedule of the Paris Olympics – July 30

All times are mentioned in EDT/ET.