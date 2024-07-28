American Swimmers Battle for Gold: Torri Huske Edges Gretchen Walsh by 0.04s in Butterfly Finals at Paris Olympics

Jul 28, 2024; Nanterre, France; Torri Huske (USA) and Gretchen Walsh (USA) in the women’s 100-meter butterfly final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Paris La Défense Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Following Carson Foster’s bronze medal performance in the 400-meter freestyle finals, American fans eagerly awaited the women’s 100-meter butterfly finals, which featured two competitive athletes, Torri Huske and Gretchen Walsh, competing for the desired gold medal, for which they put out a brilliant display of competitive swimming.

The professional grid featured eight swimmers capable of competing for Olympic medals. The spotlight, however, was focused on the American athletes from the time they entered the pool.

Walsh gained the lead early on and maintained it with a beautiful rotation at the first 50 meters. Torri Huske was under pressure, but she refused to let it affect her state of mind.

Torri sensed a chance when Walsh lost some speed and pursued the world record holder with determination. Both Team USA athletes were side by side, and the audience was utterly taken aback by their performance.

In the end, as there can only be one winner, and with a margin of only 0.04 seconds, Huske won the gold medal with a 55.59, while Gretchen Walsh finished second with a 55.63. Team USA finished 1-2, with Chinese swimmer Zhang Yufei winning the bronze medal with a 56.21.