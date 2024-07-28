mobile app bar

“Was Not Expecting Her to Beat…”: Torri Huske’s Surprise Gold Stuns Swimming Fans at Paris Olympics

Radha Iyer
Published

Jul 28, 2024; Nanterre, France; Gretchen Walsh (USA), Torri Huske (USA) and Yufei Zhang (China)in the women’s 100-meter butterfly medal ceremony during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Paris La Défense Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

In what was perhaps the most nail-biting races of the Paris Olympics so far, the Women’s 100 Fly finals witnessed history. The competition was tight between the two Americans – Torri Huske and Gretchen Walsh, along with China’s Zhang Yufei.

In the end, everyone in the arena expected Walsh to nail the race and bring home the gold, given how her pace put her in a consistent lead. However, things changed quickly in the last few meters, and the world record holder was beaten by her own teammate!

Huske battled until the very end and managed to touch the finish line mere milliseconds before Walsh, thus securing the gold. The feat was so exhilarating and unbelievable that it had gotten the 21-year-old a flushed face. The official page of the USA Swimming congratulated her win.

“Forever etched in Olympic history”

Fans were both overjoyed and surprised at the results.

Everyone sent in their congratulatory messages full of love.

The joy of winning was palpable, and one fan resonated with it.

Several even felt that the win was deserved and long due.

Lastly, people from her hometown expressed their pride.

The American duo were seen embracing and congratulating each other on their respective wins. After all, getting a 1-2 on the podium for the country was a huge reason to celebrate.

Gretchen Walsh and Torri Huske had already cracked through the semi-finals in full force

The Women’s 100m fly semi-finals were no less dramatic, with several nations battling their way to the top of the roster. What seems to have worked well for the USA has been their penchant for maintaining consistency across their swimmers.

Walsh and Huske had previously made waves in the semi-finals, scoring up enough pace to qualify for the final round. While they were in different heats, their paces seemed to have matched up in the favor of the country.

Walsh clocked in at 55.83, while Huske managed to finish close at 56:00, thus securing their places at the top of the roster. Fans had already been expecting a podium finish, but the 1-2 places were a cherry on top for everyone.

Post Edited By:Sampurna Pal

Radha Iyer

Radha Iyer

Radha Iyer is a US Sports writer at The SportsRush. With a Master's degree in Media and Communication, and a background in content creation and production, sports journalism has been a part and parcel of her demonstrated history in the said field. Olympic sports hold a special place in her heart, and she is particularly interested in sports like track and field, gymnastics, and swimming. She also draws inspiration from legendary athletes like Michael Phelps, Usain Bolt, Simone Biles, and many more.

