“All I Did Was Win”- Michael Phelps Channels His Inner DJ Khaled as He Reflects on Career Success and Hard Work

An Olympian from 2000 till 2016, Michael Phelps rewrote the history books every time he went for a swim at the Games. With each Olympics, the Baltimore native kept adding to his medals tally, and by the time he retired, he had become the undisputed King of his discipline.

In 2010, DJ Khaled released a song titled ‘All I Do Is Win,’ and it quickly became a hit. With over 125 million views on YouTube alone, this song stands as one of DJ Khaled’s biggest hits.

And appearing as a guest on the Pat McAfee show, Phelps gave a callback to the famous song as he did something he had never done before.

“As Khaled said, ‘All I do is win.’ That’s what I did, baby- All I did was win.”

The 28-time Olympic medalist added he would certainly brag about his achievements, especially since he’d never done it before. Record after record fell in front of the now 39-year-old, but he always stayed humble.

Often battling mental health issues, the American swimmer never called it quits and retired from the Olympics amid the highest of highs. As he stepped away from the Olympics as its greatest-ever participant, Michael Phelps left behind a glorious legacy for others to try and match.

While Phelps’ overall impact on the sport is immeasurable, a closer look at his Olympic journey reveals the remarkable progression that led to his legendary status.

The legendary Phelps at the Olympics

Nicknamed ‘The Baltimore Bullet’ and the ‘Flying Fish,’ Michael Phelps’ first Olympic record came in 2000 when he became the youngest (15) American swimmer at an Olympics meet since 1932.

Despite returning home without a medal, Phelps gained enough experience to take the world by storm four years later. In Athens in 2004, the swimmer secured six golds and addition two bronze medals for his cabinet.

The Olympic Games in Beijing saw Michael Phelps climb an unprecedented hill when he clinched a record eight gold medals in a single campaign. London saw him earn four gold and two silver medals and the Rio Games witnessed him create history by winning five golds and, an additional silver.

As he retired, Phelps boasted 23 Gold Medals, three Silver Medals, and two Bronze Medals from his Olympic collection alone.