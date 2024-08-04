“True Champion” Katie Ledecky Wins Hearts With Classy Gesture Toward Paige Madden After Winning Women’s 800m Freestyle

Aug 3, 2024; Nanterre, France; Katie Ledecky (USA) and Paige Madden (USA) in the women’s 800-meter freestyle medal ceremony during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Paris La Défense Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Katie Ledecky rewrote history in several ways as she won the gold in the women’s 800m freestyle event. Not only did she win her fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal in the category, but Ledecky also became the only swimmer apart from Michael Phelps to win four gold medals in the same event.

However, none of the feats were as important as the classy gesture Ledecky had in store for her compatriot Paige Madden.

In the 800-meter event, Ledecky won her fourth gold and Madden secured a bronze medal after a stellar comeback. As the ‘Star-Spangled Banner’ played after the medal ceremony, the record winner had her rookie teammate join her on the top step.

The bronze medal was Madden’s first individual medal of her Olympic career and at 25, she still has at least one more Olympic campaign left in her. The heartwarming gesture by Ledecky did not go unnoticed by the fans, who were quick to take to Twitter to appreciate the 27-year-old.

Appreciation flooded in for Katie Ledecky as one fan called her a “true champion.“

True champion. — Apolo Anton Ohno (@ApoloOhno) August 4, 2024

While another called the moment “beautiful.“

Beautiful — The ORIGINAL Russ Wilson (@RussWilson333) August 4, 2024

One claimed that there was finally something to love at the Paris Olympics in swimming.

Finally something to love in this Olympics. — LifeHouse (@007plh) August 4, 2024

Someone even commented that the Washington native was a class act.

#KatieLedecky is a class act! — Anthony Prakash ✌ (@anthonyvprakash) August 4, 2024

Expected to secure gold in most events, the American swimmers have been falling on the last hurdle, but Ledecky has been holding down the fort for them.

With a total of 25 medals from the swimming discipline alone, only six of them are gold. Furthermore, Ledecky makes up for a third of the tally, having won two golds herself.