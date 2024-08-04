mobile app bar

“True Champion” Katie Ledecky Wins Hearts With Classy Gesture Toward Paige Madden After Winning Women’s 800m Freestyle

Naman Gopal Srivastava
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
"True Champion" Katie Ledecky Wins Hearts With Classy Gesture Toward Paige Madden After Winning Women's 800m Freestyle

Aug 3, 2024; Nanterre, France; Katie Ledecky (USA) and Paige Madden (USA) in the women’s 800-meter freestyle medal ceremony during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Paris La Défense Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Katie Ledecky rewrote history in several ways as she won the gold in the women’s 800m freestyle event. Not only did she win her fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal in the category, but Ledecky also became the only swimmer apart from Michael Phelps to win four gold medals in the same event.

However, none of the feats were as important as the classy gesture Ledecky had in store for her compatriot Paige Madden.

In the 800-meter event, Ledecky won her fourth gold and Madden secured a bronze medal after a stellar comeback. As the ‘Star-Spangled Banner’ played after the medal ceremony, the record winner had her rookie teammate join her on the top step.

The bronze medal was Madden’s first individual medal of her Olympic career and at 25, she still has at least one more Olympic campaign left in her. The heartwarming gesture by Ledecky did not go unnoticed by the fans, who were quick to take to Twitter to appreciate the 27-year-old.

Appreciation flooded in for Katie Ledecky as one fan called her a true champion.

While another called the moment beautiful.

One claimed that there was finally something to love at the Paris Olympics in swimming.

Someone even commented that the Washington native was a class act.

Expected to secure gold in most events, the American swimmers have been falling on the last hurdle, but Ledecky has been holding down the fort for them.

With a total of 25 medals from the swimming discipline alone, only six of them are gold. Furthermore, Ledecky makes up for a third of the tally, having won two golds herself.

Post Edited By:Sampurna Pal

About the author

Naman Gopal Srivastava

Naman Gopal Srivastava

linkedin-icon

Naman is an F1 writer at The SportsRush. Initially a football fanatic who worships Puyol and Leo Messi, Naman soon fell in love with the world of F1 upon reading about Jim Clarke. While the current era drivers do fascinate him, Naman still chooses to idolize Clarke and Ayrton Senna. When he is not busy watching the highlights of some of the greatest races of his idols, Naman can be found scribbling little snippets in his diary of poems or out in the town, exploring new places to eat.

Read more from Naman Gopal Srivastava

Share this article

Don’t miss these