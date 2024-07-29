All You Need to Know about Torri Huske – The New 100M Butterfly Olympic Champion

Jul 28, 2024; Nanterre, France; Gretchen Walsh (USA) and Torri Huske (USA) in the women’s 100-meter butterfly medal ceremony during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Paris La Défense Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Victori ‘Torri’ Huske won her first Olympic gold medal in the women’s 100-meter butterfly at the 2024 Paris Games, defeating world record holder Gretchen Walsh. This 1-2 finish for Team USA was a proud moment for the entire country.

21-year-old Huske, no stranger to competition, has been competing since age 15, and Paris marks her second appearance at the Olympics. Huske’s journey to excellence, like any athlete’s, is unique and worth reflecting upon now that she has reached the pinnacle of her sport.

Torri Huske’s Early Life and First Olympic Games

Born on December 7, 2002, in Arlington, Virginia, Huske has been interested in swimming since childhood. Her parents, Jim Huske and Ying encouraged her to participate in the sport from the age of six when she started with the Arlington Aquatic Club.

Over the years, Torri demonstrated exceptional talent and eventually came under the guidance of coach Evan Stiles, who has long praised her performance. From 2017 to 2021, Huske attended Yorktown High School in her hometown, where she was coached by Torey Ortmayer.

Dedicated to her sport, Torri set six all-time Virginia State (SCY) records and won 15 VHSL Class 6 High School State Championships. By the end of her high school career, she had been awarded her 29th NISCA All-American title.

Torri excelled at the 2019 World Junior Championships, winning five gold medals and a silver. At the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials in Omaha, she demonstrated great potential, surprising many fans and drawing attention. Although she qualified for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, Torri’s dream of winning an individual Olympic gold medal was not realized, as Team USA only secured a silver medal in the 4×100 m medley relay.

Other Accolades and Her Path to Becoming an Olympic Champion

Torri Huske became a national sensation during the Tokyo Olympics and was promptly added to Team USA’s roster for the 2021 World Short Course Championship. The swimmer made the most of her opportunities, winning two gold medals in the 4x100m freestyle and 4x50m freestyle, as well as a silver in the 4x200m freestyle.

Torri maintained her form a year later at the FINA LC World Championships in Budapest, winning gold medals in the 100m butterfly, 4x100m mixed medley, and 4x100m medley, as well as bronze medals in the 4x100m freestyle, 100m freestyle, and 4x100m mixed freestyle.

The athlete qualified for the Paris Olympics in 2024, and her heats indicated that she was going to deliver one of the best performances of her career. Torri maintained her form in the semi-finals; however, in the finals of the 100-meter butterfly, she faced off against her fellow Team USA swimmer Gretchen Walsh.

Both American swimmers showcased their dominance as they raced side by side in the closing few meters. The entire stadium fell silent as the two competitors were separated by only 0.04 seconds, with Torri Huske outpacing Gretchen Walsh with a time of 55.59 seconds. Team USA finished 1-2, and Huske finally established herself at the top.