“Always an Honor”: Katie Ledecky Delighted to Race ‘The Best in the World’ After Bronze Win

The world had their eyes glued to their screens as Katie Ledecky battled past all odds at the Women’s 400m Freestyle swim race on Day 1 of the Paris Olympics. The heats had already been a hit for Team USA, who witnessed the star swimmer pace towards the finish line.

However, the finals proved to be a tougher challenge for Ledecky, who had still prepared to put her best foot forward. The heated battle between her, Canada’s Summer McIntosh, and Aussie contender Ariarne Titmus resulted in a nail-biting race.

In the end, Titmus got to keep her 400m Freestyle crown as the reigning champion of the category. McIntosh splashed in at a close time, thus securing the second place. And Ledecky battled with all her might to bag the third place and the Olympic bronze.

However, the ever-grateful American was overjoyed at the achievement and revealed her true state of emotions on X. With photos from the event along with her top two competitors, Ledecky was all smiles as she posed with the bronze.

“Always an honor to race the best in the world and earn a medal for

@teamusa…Let’s keep going @USASwimming”

in the 400! Always an honor to race the best in the world and earn a medal for @teamusa Let’s keep going @USASwimming pic.twitter.com/TvrRylEb9m — Katie Ledecky (@katieledecky) July 28, 2024

It looks like this won’t be the swim team captain’s only competition, with her still having a lot more fights left. Long-distance swimming has been Ledecky’s strength so far, and fans are hopeful that she will pull through with golds and potential world records there.

Paige Madden also came through, while Katie Ledecky battled through 400m

The 400m race saw both Ledecky and her fellow American, Paige Madden, aim for good positions in the race. Throughout the heats, Madden acted as a great support system for Team USA as she qualified for the finals with an impressive pace.

During the finals, while the top three battled throughout the 400m, Madden managed to keep her calm and maintain a consistent delivery. Towards the end, she emerged in the 6th position, giving her the potential for a better future.