Michael Phelps, Simone Biles, and Usain Bolt Shine in ESPN’s Top 25 Olympians of 21st Century List

The Olympic Games are the peak event for the sports such as swimming, gymnastics, and track and field. And each has its own top athletes who have made significant contributions and achieved outstanding success. ESPN recently named the top 25 Olympians of the twenty-first century, with Michael Phelps, Simone Biles, and Usain Bolt finishing first through third.

Michael Phelps – The Baltimore Bullet

Michael Phelps, born on June 30, 1985, has been interested in swimming since he was a child. He and his sisters went swimming, and their connection grew stronger via the sport. Despite being diagnosed with ADHD in sixth grade and his parents’ divorce having an impact on his mental health, Phelps’ love of swimming remained strong.

At the age of 11, coach Bob Bowman of the North Baltimore Aquatic Club took the youngster under his wing, and the rest is history. Phelps qualified for the 2000 Sydney Olympics at the age of 15 but was unable to secure any medals, finishing fifth in the 200-meter butterfly final.

However, the 2001 World Championships were an important turning point in the athlete’s career, as he smashed the world record in the same category he raced at the previous year’s Olympic Games. Phelps was also the youngest male athlete to set a world record in professional swimming, clocking 1:54.58 in the 200-meter butterfly.

The American was in top form heading into the 2004 Athens Olympics, having won many categories at the 2002 Pan Pacific Championships and the 2003 World Championships, and he proved his worth by winning six Olympic gold medals (individual and relay) in a single event.

This impressive stint launched his swimming career and cemented his place in the sport’s history at such a young age. Phelps maintained his prolific form until his retirement in 2016 after the Rio Olympics, collecting 28 Olympic medals, 23 of which were gold, 3 silver, and 2 bronze.

Simone Biles – The Most Decorated Gymnast of All Time

Every four years, the United States sends numerous decorated athletes to the Olympic Games, and Simone Biles is one of the most notable. With 37 Olympic and World Championship medals, she demonstrates that her performance is more powerful than her words.

She discovered her gymnastic potential on a day-care field trip when she was only six years old. Biles honed her abilities and rose to the level of a junior elite gymnast by 2011. She subsequently began her professional senior career in 2013, winning two gold and one silver medal in her debut World Championships in Antwerp.

The gymnast made her Olympic debut in 2016 at the Rio Olympics, where she won four gold medals and one bronze medal. A young athlete of this ability is uncommon, and gaining such distinction in the Olympic Games is considerably more than a rare sight. Biles continued her excellent form, winning numerous medals until the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Because she suffered from twisties, the entire event became a nightmare for her, forcing her to withdraw in the middle of the tournament. Biles was devastated not only for herself but also for her colleagues, whom she had to leave alone because of her mental health concerns.

The gymnast took a long absence from professional gymnastics, but when she returned in 2023, she astonished everyone by winning four gold medals and one silver. These accomplishments provided Biles with the drive she required, and she is convinced that she will perform to her full potential at the Paris Olympics, which could potentially be her final Olympic Games.

Usain Bolt – The Sprint King

Usain Bolt has always valued sports, and he was particularly interested in cricket and sprinting. However, his school coach recognized his hidden potential on the track and encouraged him to commit to sprinting; the rest is history.

On his home turf, Bolt won first place at the 2002 World Junior Championships, demonstrating his potential in the 200-meter category. While competing in the 2004 Athens Olympics, his running performance was not up to par with that of his competitors. However, when he attended the 2008 Beijing Olympics, he won two gold medals.

The Jamaican sprinter’s dominance persisted, as he won gold medals in a variety of competitions each year, including the World Championships and the Olympic Games. Bolt had numerous challengers, but none of them could beat him in whatever category he competed in. Despite retiring in 2017, Bolt’s 100 and 200-meter world records of 9.58 and 19.19 seconds, respectively, have yet to be beaten by a modern athlete.