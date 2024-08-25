Michael Phelps Honors NBA Legend Kobe Bryant on ‘Mamba Day’ With a Special Gesture

Apr 5, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Olympic gold medal swimmer Michael Phelps looks on during the first half of the game between the Phoenix Suns and the Minnesota Timberwolves at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

NBA fans have poured in with their special tributes to Kobe Bryant, who popularized the Mamba Mentality and continues to do so posthumously. A day after his birthday is commemorated as ‘Mamba Day,’ and legends, including Michael Phelps, have had something to contribute.

Phelps’ love and admiration for the NBA legend is not unknown since he has often talked about his teachings and ideologies on various occasions. Having met Bryant in person at award functions and other events, his respect for him is reflected in various gestures.

This time, to celebrate the NBA legend’s legacy, Phelps decided to rep his brand and image on his socials. Sporting a pair of The Kobe 8 Protro ‘Mambacita’ shoes by Nike – a tribute to his daughter, Gianna – and a pair of purple shorts with the official ‘Mamba and Mambacita’ logo, the icon remembered his inspiration.

Bryant popularized the “Mamba Mentality,” emphasizing the importance of trusting the process and staying focused while putting in hard work. This mindset has helped many people maintain a competitive spirit while striving to achieve more.

Previously, Phelps spoke extensively about how Bryant’s teachings had inspired him to be a better athlete. On one occasion, he even admitted welling up with tears from time to time whenever he’d remember the late NBA legend.

Holding on to the Larry O’Brien Trophy as he dedicated the win to his idol, Phelps set the bar high for those taking cues from ‘greatness’ – a virtue Bryant upheld.

“The difference between being good and great, is the greats do things when they don’t always want to do them…”

But the admiration was mutual; years ago, Bryant also praised Phelps for his endurance, strength, and training.

Bryant once complimented Phelps’ skills

It takes an elite athlete to know how fellow elite athletes work, and in the case of both Bryant and Phelps, they knew how tough their respective sports were. In an interview from 2012, the basketball legend reflected on his friendship with the swimmer and his admiration for him.

When the hosts asked him if he’d ever train with Phelps in the pool, Bryant laughed and admitted that it might be tough for him to match Phelps. He was aware of the amount of rigorous training Phelps went through regularly and didn’t think he’d have the same endurance.

Additionally, at the time, Phelps reportedly consumed up to 8,000 calories to help his physique and strength. Bryant found the amount of food impressive and was in awe of how the Baltimore Bullet could swim so fast in the pool.

The mutual respect that the two athletes shared went down in history as one of the strongest bonds among sportspersons, thus establishing the need for such friendships.