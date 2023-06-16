“Eating 8000 Calories”: Kobe Bryant Once Tipped His Hat to Michael Phelps’ ‘Mamba Mentality’

Michael Phelps and Kobe Bryant had more things in common than not. Apart from being the best in their sport, they idolized the same athlete – Michael Jordan. The two Olympic champions were often present in the stands to witness the other creating history. They also shared the mentality that knew no bounds and never let them be down and out for too long.

Kobe was the leader of the US Men’s Basketball Team between 2007 and 2012, which won 2 golds in the Olympics (2008 and 2012). While Phelps is arguably the greatest Olympian of all time with 28 medals (23 gold) to his name. It wasn’t just his success for which Kobe tipped his hat to the legendary swimmer, it was his mentality and determination in achieving that success.

When Kobe Bryant commended Michael Phelps for his Mamba mentality

Instagram page “Determined” recently shared a post in which Kobe Bryant could be seen applauding the mentality and determination of the greatest swimmer of all time.

“I think his [Michael Phelps’] training schedule is beyond demand. Eating 8000 calories a day in itself is tough, let alone the training he does in the pool and outside of the pool. So, there’s a lot of commitment required,” said Bryant in a 2012 interview.

There is no way anybody could eat 8000 calories a day and look the way Phelps does unless he had a training schedule that would only result in a superhuman. What he achieved made perfect sense because much like Kobe, he also idolized one of the greatest athletes in the world.

Michael Phelps idolized Michael Jordan

After winning his 23rd Gold medal in the Olympics, which would be his final one, come into his last ever event in the Summer Games, Phelps revealed Michael Jordan being his inspiration.

“Michael Jordan has been an inspiration to me throughout my whole career. What he did to the sport of basketball is what I’ve always wanted to do in the sport of swimming. No. 23 is a special number, and will always be a special number. It always has been, and now it is even more special,” Phelps said in an interview following his success in the Rio Olympics.

The Chicago Bulls’ number 23 has been an inspiration to many across the globe, but no one would have made justice to ‘23’, the way Michael Phelps did.