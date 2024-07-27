American Swimmers Gretchen Walsh and Torri Huske Shine in 100M Butterfly Semifinals at Paris Olympics

The women’s 100-meter butterfly semi-finals were a sight to behold for American spectators. Gretchen Walsh and Torri Huske, the two competing Team USA athletes, demonstrated their mettle and easily advanced to the finals.

The semi-final Heat 1 featured a tough grid, with questions about Walsh’s performance in her previous heat, which she lost to her Japanese competitor Mizuki Hirai. However, with redemption in her sights, the American swimmer did not allow anyone to bother her in the pool.

Walsh was well ahead of the field, and she was the first to reach the first 50-meter mark. However, while the athlete’s pace generally slowed, the American swimmer’s speed remained consistent with her own world record time.

Walsh was only able to clock a 55.38, but it was enough to get her into the finals and set an Olympic record. This performance excited American supporters, who eagerly anticipated the next semi-final heat in the 100-meter butterfly, which included Torri Huske.

Just Like Gretchen Walsh, Torri Huske Dominates the Other Heat

Torri Huske was encouraged after seeing her fellow Team USA competitor win the opening round of the semi-finals. However, despite having previously dominated her heat round, she understands that in swimming, things are not always consistent, especially when the event is the Paris Olympics.

The athlete lined up on the grid, full of confidence, and as soon as the whistle blew, she charged towards the 50-meter mark. Huske easily outpaced all of her competitors, and the American maintained her lead as the race entered its last 50 meters.

And despite facing some competition from Chinese rival Zhang Yufei, Torri was able to put her opponent behind her, clocking a 56.00. Both American females have qualified for the final round of the 100-meter butterfly at the Paris Olympics, and fans in the United States are expecting a 1-2 finish.