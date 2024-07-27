mobile app bar

Team USA Day 1 Results at Paris Olympics

Radha Iyer
Published

Image Credits: Imago

Day 1 of Team USA’s championships at the Olympics saw a mixed bag of results in the Swimming heats. From some acing their respective categories to others holding the potential to score better, it was overall a great run to the qualifiers.

Saturday, June 27th, witnessed six heats in the first half, consisting of Women’s 100m Butterfly, 400m Freestyle, 4x100m Freestyle relay, Men’s 100m Breaststroke, 400m Freestyle, and 4x100m Freestyle relay.

Swimming

Women

Torri Huske – 3rd position – Women’s 100m Butterfly Heats (Qualified)

Gretchen Walsh – 4th position – Women’s 100m Butterfly Heats (Qualified)

Katie Ledecky – 1st position – Women’s 400m Freestyle Heats (Qualified)

Paige Madden – 6th position – Women’s 400m Freestyle Heats (Qualified)

Abby Weitzeil – 2nd position – Women’s 4x100m Freestyle Heats (Qualified)

Simone Manuel – 2nd position – Women’s 4x100m Freestyle Heats (Qualified)

Erika Connolly – 2nd position – Women’s 4x100m Freestyle Heats (Qualified)

Kate Douglass – 2nd position – Women’s 4x100m Freestyle Heats (Qualified)

Men

Nic Fink – 10th position – Men’s 100m Breaststroke Heats (Qualified)

Charlie Swanson – 14th position – Men’s 100m Breaststroke Heats (Qualified)

Aaron Shackell – 6th position – Men’s 400m Freestyle Heats (Qualified)

Ryan Held – 4th position – Men’s 4x100m Freestyle Heats (Qualified)

Matt King – 4th position – Men’s 4x100m Freestyle Heats (Qualified)

Hunter Armstrong – 4th position – Men’s 4x100m Freestyle Heats (Qualified)

Caeleb Dressel – 4th position – Men’s 4x100m Freestyle Heats (Qualified)

Rest results to be updated

