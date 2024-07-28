Team USA Day 2 Results at Paris Olympics

In Saint-Denis, Paris, numerous talented athletes from Team USA competed on Day 2 (July 28) of the Paris Olympics. While the outcomes were asymmetrical, the high standard set by this year’s Olympic Games is a source of delight for sports enthusiasts.
The events are listed in order of the time they were conducted.
Shooting
10m Air Rifle Women’s Qualification
Sagen Maddalena – 7th place (Qualified)
Mary Carolynn Tucker – 32nd place
10m Air Rifle Men’s Qualification
Ivan Roe – 34th place
Rylan William Kissell – 35th place
Archery
Women’s Team 1/8 Elimination Round (#1)
United States – Lost 1-5 to Chinese Taipei
Table Tennis
Men’s Singles Round of 64 (#34)
(USA) Kanak Jha – Wins 4-2 from (KOR) Cho Dae-seong
Judo
Champ-de-Mars Arena Mat 2
Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 32 (#9)
(USA) Angelica Delgado – Wins 1-0 from (AZE) Gultaj Mammadaliyeva
Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 16 (#17)
(USA) Angelica Delgado – Lost 0-1 to (ITA) Odette Giuffrida
Fencing
Women’s Foil Individual Table of 32
(USA) Jacqueline Dubrovich – Lost 12-15 to (HUN) Flora Pasztor
(USA) Lauren Scruggs – Wins 15-13 from (SGP) Amita Berthier
(USA) Lee Kiefer – Wins 15-13 from (POL) Martyna Jelińska
Badminton
Mixed Doubles Group Play Stage – Group D
United States – Lost 0-2 to Malaysia
Boxing
Men’s 51kg – Preliminaries – Round of 32 (#19)
(USA) Roscoe Hill – Wins 5-0 from (EOR) Omid Ahmadisafa
Tennis
Men’s Singles First Round
(USA) Marcos Giron – Lost to (CAN) Félix Auger-Aliassime
Rest results are to be updated.