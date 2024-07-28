mobile app bar

Team USA Day 2 Results at Paris Olympics

Image Credits: Official Instagram of Team USA

In Saint-Denis, Paris, numerous talented athletes from Team USA competed on Day 2 (July 28) of the Paris Olympics. While the outcomes were asymmetrical, the high standard set by this year’s Olympic Games is a source of delight for sports enthusiasts.

The events are listed in order of the time they were conducted.

Shooting

10m Air Rifle Women’s Qualification

Sagen Maddalena – 7th place (Qualified)

Mary Carolynn Tucker – 32nd place

10m Air Rifle Men’s Qualification

Ivan Roe – 34th place

Rylan William Kissell – 35th place

Archery

Women’s Team 1/8 Elimination Round (#1)

United States – Lost 1-5 to Chinese Taipei

Table Tennis

Men’s Singles Round of 64 (#34)

(USA) Kanak Jha – Wins 4-2 from (KOR) Cho Dae-seong

Judo

Champ-de-Mars Arena Mat 2

Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 32 (#9)

(USA) Angelica Delgado – Wins 1-0 from (AZE) Gultaj Mammadaliyeva

Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 16 (#17)

(USA) Angelica Delgado – Lost 0-1 to (ITA) Odette Giuffrida

Fencing

Women’s Foil Individual Table of 32

(USA) Jacqueline Dubrovich – Lost 12-15 to (HUN) Flora Pasztor

(USA) Lauren Scruggs – Wins 15-13 from (SGP) Amita Berthier

(USA) Lee Kiefer – Wins 15-13 from (POL) Martyna Jelińska

Badminton

Mixed Doubles Group Play Stage – Group D

United States – Lost 0-2 to Malaysia

Boxing

Men’s 51kg – Preliminaries – Round of 32 (#19)

(USA) Roscoe Hill – Wins 5-0 from (EOR) Omid Ahmadisafa

Tennis

Men’s Singles First Round

(USA) Marcos Giron – Lost to (CAN) Félix Auger-Aliassime

Rest results are to be updated.

