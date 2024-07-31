Team USA Day 5 Results at Paris Olympics

Sports fans in the United States are looking forward to an excellent July 31, which is day 5 of the Paris Olympics.
On day 4, their athletes won numerous medals, ranging from Simone Biles and the team securing the gold medal in artistic gymnastics to Regan Smith, Bobby Finke, and the men’s relay team securing three silvers in swimming events.
The emotions ran high, with plenty of exciting events for fans to anticipate. They should prepare for an eventful day.
Triathlon
Women’s Individual
Taylor Spivey – 10th place
Taylor Knibb – 19th place
Kirsten Kasper – 49th place
Badminton
Women’s Singles Group Play Stage – Group K
(USA) Beiwen Zhang – Wins 2-0 from (VIE) Thuy Linh Nguyen
Shooting
50m Rifle 3 Positions Men’s Qualification
Ivan Roe – 20th place
Rylan William Kissell – 38th place
*More results to be updated until the end of the Olympic day*