Team USA Day 5 Results at Paris Olympics

Jul 18, 2024; Paris, FRANCE; The Olympic rings adorn the Eiffel Tower as final preparations are underway for the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Sports fans in the United States are looking forward to an excellent July 31, which is day 5 of the Paris Olympics.

On day 4, their athletes won numerous medals, ranging from Simone Biles and the team securing the gold medal in artistic gymnastics to Regan Smith, Bobby Finke, and the men’s relay team securing three silvers in swimming events.

The emotions ran high, with plenty of exciting events for fans to anticipate. They should prepare for an eventful day.

Triathlon

Women’s Individual

Taylor Spivey – 10th place

Taylor Knibb – 19th place

Kirsten Kasper – 49th place

Badminton

Women’s Singles Group Play Stage – Group K

(USA) Beiwen Zhang – Wins 2-0 from (VIE) Thuy Linh Nguyen

Shooting

50m Rifle 3 Positions Men’s Qualification

Ivan Roe – 20th place

Rylan William Kissell – 38th place

*More results to be updated until the end of the Olympic day*