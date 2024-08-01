mobile app bar

Team USA Day 6 Results at Paris Olympics

Rahul Goutam Hoom
Published

Jul 26, 2024; Paris, FRANCE; The Olympic rings on the Eiffel Tower light up during the Opening Ceremony for the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games along the Seine River. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

While July has passed and August has arrived, the Paris Olympics still offer more to sports enthusiasts worldwide. After Katie Ledecky won the gold medal for the United States, Team USA is now ranked seventh overall in the race for gold medals. Fans are eagerly anticipating more victories. August 1st is a significant day, and emotions are running high as it approaches.

Rowing

Women’s Single Sculls Semifinal A/B 2

Kara Kohler – 3rd place (Qualified)

Women’s Eight Repechages

United States – 1st place (Qualified)

Women’s Double Sculls Final B

United States – 3rd place

*More results to be updated later*

