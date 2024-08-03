Team USA Day 8 Results at the Paris Olympics

With some wins and disappointments, Team USA is on its way to wrapping up Day 8 of the Paris Olympics. While Caeleb Dressel narrowly missed out on the Men’s 50m Freestyle podium, Regan Smith regained some energy with her silver in the Women’s 200m Backstroke finals.
Similarly, Grant Fisher blew away with his speed getting him the bronze at the Men’s 10,000m final. Now that the track and field events have kickstarted, it will be interesting to see who emerges as the podium champion for the upcoming sprints.
Swimming
Men’s 50m Freestyle Final
Caeleb Dressel – 6th place
Women’s 200m Backstroke Final
Regan Smith – 2nd place (Silver medal)
Phoebe Bacon – 4th place
Men’s 200m Individual Medley Final
Carson Foster – 4th place
Women’s 200m Individual Medley Semifinals
Kate Douglass – Qualified
Alex Walsh – Qualified
Athletics
Men’s 10,000m Final
Grant Fisher – 3rd place (Bronze)
Nico Young – 12th place
William Kincaid – 16th place
Men’s 100m Round 1
Noah Lyles – Qualified
Kenneth Bednarek – Qualified
Fred Kerley – Qualified
Women’s 800m Repechage Round
Allie Wilson – Disqualified
Rowing
Women’s Eight Final A
United States – 5th place
Men’s Eight Final A
United States – 3rd place (Bronze)
Beach Volleyball
Women’s Preliminary Phase – Pool C (#33)
USA wins against Germany
3×3 Basketball
Men’s Pool Round (#48)
USA wins against China
Shooting
25m Pistol Women’s Final
Katelyn Morgan Abeln – 8th place