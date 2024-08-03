Team USA Day 8 Results at the Paris Olympics

With some wins and disappointments, Team USA is on its way to wrapping up Day 8 of the Paris Olympics. While Caeleb Dressel narrowly missed out on the Men’s 50m Freestyle podium, Regan Smith regained some energy with her silver in the Women’s 200m Backstroke finals.

Similarly, Grant Fisher blew away with his speed getting him the bronze at the Men’s 10,000m final. Now that the track and field events have kickstarted, it will be interesting to see who emerges as the podium champion for the upcoming sprints.

Swimming

Men’s 50m Freestyle Final

Caeleb Dressel – 6th place

Women’s 200m Backstroke Final

Regan Smith – 2nd place (Silver medal)

Phoebe Bacon – 4th place

Men’s 200m Individual Medley Final

Carson Foster – 4th place

Women’s 200m Individual Medley Semifinals

Kate Douglass – Qualified

Alex Walsh – Qualified

Athletics

Men’s 10,000m Final

Grant Fisher – 3rd place (Bronze)

Nico Young – 12th place

William Kincaid – 16th place

Men’s 100m Round 1

Noah Lyles – Qualified

Kenneth Bednarek – Qualified

Fred Kerley – Qualified

Women’s 800m Repechage Round

Allie Wilson – Disqualified

Rowing

Women’s Eight Final A

United States – 5th place

Men’s Eight Final A

United States – 3rd place (Bronze)

Beach Volleyball

Women’s Preliminary Phase – Pool C (#33)

USA wins against Germany

3×3 Basketball

Men’s Pool Round (#48)

USA wins against China

Shooting

25m Pistol Women’s Final

Katelyn Morgan Abeln – 8th place