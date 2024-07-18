2x Olympian Kenny Bednarek Unveils Step-by-Step Guideline for Injury Prevention in “College Athletes Turning Pro”

Making it big on the track and field arena is no easy feat, but Kenny Bednarek came well-prepared this season. Earning two personal best records and securing his ticket to the Paris Olympics, he proved to be a promising sprinter representing the US.

Now that he has made it to the top, it looks like he wants those who follow in his footsteps to be safe and sound. In a post dedicated to college athletes looking to become professional track and field players, he listed some of his injury prevention tips for their benefit.

Starting strong with his list of six pieces of advice, he first focused on training-specific tips about one’s practice sessions and the sport itself. Dynamic stretching before and static stretching after a sprint is integral for appropriate warming up and cooling down.

Similarly, finding the right kind of shoes that are comfortable and fit well could go a long way in ensuring maximum output. Bednarek followed it up with an emphasis on finding a good trainer who could design a custom program for the athlete.

Pro tip for college athletes turning pro – Injury Prevention. 5 tips below

1. Dynamic stretching before and static stretching after is important. Make sure to have a good warm up and cool down routines. 2. Use the correct shoes. Walk barefoot a lot that helps reduce… pic.twitter.com/LANmxj4vID — Kung Fu Kenny (@kenny_bednarek) July 17, 2024

“Find a good trainer that assesses your body first and works on a program that’s specific to you. Unilateral work outs help imbalances.”

The next few pieces of advice were more generic but were equally crucial for aspiring sprinters who wanted to give their best shot. These included staying hydrated with sufficient electrolytes, prioritizing recovery through various medical procedures, and most importantly, listening to the body in case of pain or discomfort.

“See a chiropractor, physio, massage therapist regularly to help recovery. Other ways that can help speed up recovery – sauna, cold tub or contrast bath, red light therapy, hyperbaric chamber, PEMF therapy, dry needling.”

Apart from his helpful content online, Bednarek has always actively interacted with his fans, accepting their love and criticism and taking pride in the community. After his Olympic qualification, he was overjoyed to know how much fans rooted for him this season.

Kenny Bednarek was full of gratitude post-Olympic qualification

Popular athletes are often driven by their fans’ love and cheers, especially when actively competing on the field. When Bednarek got down to race against the wind and try his best to beat his competitors at the Olympic trials, he recalled how loud the cheers had gotten.

Later, he wrote a note of gratitude all over his social media, thanking fans for their support and love. It turns out that after a successful run, he was bombarded with messages full of encouragement.

And that wasn’t all! Now that the Paris Olympics are just around the corner, fans do not want Bednarek to stop or slow down. And he didn’t want fans to lose their energy either, asking them to continue cheering out loud for him in the French province.