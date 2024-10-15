“To More Life, More Love”: Kenny Bednarek Reacts to Girlfriend Sharmila Nicollet’s Adorable Birthday Note

Special occasions call for special odes, and Kenny Bednarek received just that from his girlfriend, Sharmila Nicollet. On his birthday, the couple seems to have remembered all the good times they shared, and while celebrations were in tow, the professional golfer went a step further with her gesture.

In a heartwarming Instagram post, Nicollet penned a short, adorable note dedicated to Bednarek and their love. Reminiscing about the good times, she even put up some unseen pictures of them getting cozy.

“Happy Birthday my love…You are my rock. Grateful for you. Here’s to more laughter, love, and adventures and memories together! I Love you.”

In her post, Nicollet expressed how she cherished and appreciated living life alongside him. She was grateful for Bednarek. Meanwhile, the sprinter was overjoyed to see his partner celebrating his special day and was touched by the gesture and the pictures. He took to the comments section to thank his golfer girlfriend on her thoughtfully penned note.

“Thank you, to more life, more love, more adventures and great memories on and off the track. I love you…”

Nicollet and Bednarek have been together for over four years, beginning their romance during the pandemic. While their relationship has been private for the most part, fans have always witnessed their appreciation and love for one another.

Bednarek has called Nicollet a ‘real one’ for sticking around

Bednarek has often been vocal about the extensive support from his friends and family along his journey. However, one person he has particularly thanked multiple times is his longtime girlfriend — Nicollet.

Be it his training sessions on track or his successful run at Paris; the professional golfer did not leave his side for the entire time. When he finally wrapped up his journey in the French capital, bagging a medal along the way, he openly talked about how Nicollet was one of his backbones on the journey.

Commenting a sweet note for her under her post, he appreciated her presence through tough times and credited her for pushing him to be a better person.

Being an athlete herself, Nicollet knew the dedication necessary to ace a sport, and Bednarek knew she wanted him to succeed. And for that, he was grateful.