Kenny Bednarek Feels Grateful to ‘Speak for a Cause’ Post Successful Track Season

Kenny Bednarek has grown quite used to the popularity of him and his work on various occasions. What began with him being passionate towards the track, has transformed him into a successful public figure with his constant appearances at different events. He recently spoke up for another special program involving Boy Scouts.

Sharing a compilation of videos from the program organized by the Boy Scouts of America, he shared that the theme was about leaders of character. For young, impressionable people who need a headstart on their Boy Scouts journey, Bednarek served as the perfect example of having a solid character.

This event took place during the sprinter’s visit home after a busy and successful season, where he also looked forward to interacting with fellow citizens. Sporting a red suit with gold details, he exuded confidence as he spoke to an extended audience. In the end, he thanked the organizers for having him and admitted that he truly enjoyed it.

“Honored to speak for a cause at the Boy Scouts of America – Leaders of Character Banquet. Thank you for having me.”

However, Bednarek’s work in his hometown, even after his Olympic medal and the Dimond League trophy, had barely begun since then. He went ahead and participated in a grand show that became one of the highlights of his life.

Bednarek celebrates his day at Rice Lake

After winning the Diamond League at Brussels, Bednarek wrapped up his track season with a sweet win and a hunger for improvement. He announced that he would finally get to go back home, and Wisconsin welcomed him with warm gestures.

The mayor of the city had organized a grand parade for Bednarek, complete with music and marches. While he prepared himself to enjoy and even run alongside fellow citizens as a segment in the welcoming event, another surprise waited for him.

The mayor was overjoyed to announce that October 12th will be commemorated as ‘Kenny Bednarek Day’. This was crucial so that people could enjoy the sprinter’s presence a bit more each year, and young athletes derive good inspiration.