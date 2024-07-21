Ato Boldon Once Made an ‘Over the Top’ Statement on Track With His Unique Glasses at the Sydney Olympics

Track fashion hasn’t been an uncharted territory for several athletes who up their speed and style game at the same time. From various hair attachments to wigs, nails, and bodysuits, sprinting competitions double up as a runway for many. But, perhaps one of the many iconic moments for track and field fashion came in 2000 at the Sydney Olympics.

Ato Boldon, a current four-time Olympic medal winner, was participating in the 4x100m relay at the time. While the US beat the rest of the teams to win the gold, Trinidad and Tobago, the team Boldon represented, made a statement differently – through their attire.

In a throwback glimpse posted by an Instagram creator, the Caribbean nation adopted an over-the-top statement piece to stand out. The team adorned huge silver and red glasses on track to show off some bling and create some noise.

The Oakley brand ‘Over The Top’ athlete performance sunglasses were uniquely shaped to fit over the head instead of sitting over the ears. Team Trinidad, including Boldon, was seen sporting the silver and red variant, making quite a statement and perhaps nailing track fashion at its best.

“…let’s take a look back at the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games, where professional sprinter Ato Boldon and his teammates in the 4×100 relay wore the iconic ‘Oakley Over The Top’ sunglasses, one of the most infamous eyewear pieces to date.”

Now a vintage piece, the glasses were also a popular accessory in Hollywood after the Spy Kids franchise caught on to them. It’s safe to say that Boldon and his teammates were the torchbearers for a unique fashion statement at the time.

These days, track and field athletes are only carrying forward what their inspirations and legends were popular for. Be it Florence Griffith Joyner and her sparkly red, blue, and gold nails or Sha’Carri Richardson for her brightly colored wigs and braids – athletes wish to bring out more of their personalities on track.

Like Ato Boldon, Sha’Carri Richardson also made a strong fashion statement on the track

Richardson, who has recently been having a great run with her incredible speed, mature mindset, and a comeback meant for the history books, the world’s eyes are now glued to her. Impressing at the recent Olympic trials finals, she is on her way to training to be the best at the Paris Olympics.

However, by nature, the 24-year-old has been unabashedly herself both on and off the track. She doesn’t hesitate to demand what she needs and she makes sure to let the world know more about her through her style.

Inspired by her grandmother, Richardson likes to don long coffin nail extensions painted in various colors and patterns. During the 2023 US Nationals, she made a strong statement by throwing out her old wig to reveal fresh braids – a depiction of shedding away her old personality to reveal a new, wiser one. Athletes like her end up connecting with fans better, due to their unique quirks they like to show off on the field.