Ato Boldon Highlights a Common Trait That Sets Usain Bolt and Zharnel Hughes Apart From Their Rivals in Netflix’s ‘Sprint’

Since the 2000s, everybody who follows track and field has heard of Jamaican legend Usain Bolt. The fastest man in the world drove the sport to new heights with his lightning-fast speed and world records that have yet to be broken by a current-generation competitor. In the ‘Belonging’ episode of the Netflix docuseries ‘Sprint’, former Olympic medalist Ato Boldon draws parallels between Bolt and British record holder, Zharnel Hughes.

Bolt entered the sport as a prodigy and quickly dominated the world, establishing Jamaica as one of the top track and field competitors. Due to his retirement in 2017, the 2021 Tokyo Olympics witnessed a new gold medal winner in the 100-meter sprint since Team USA’s Justin Gatlin in 2004, as Bolt dominated in 2008, 2012, and 2016.

When Boldon looks at Hughes, he notices many similarities between him and Usain Bolt, which are not limited to the fact that they are both coached by Glenn Mills. The feature that distinguishes the two Olympic sprinters from their competitors on the grid is, as he states:

“They are a lot taller than most of the guys that they run against and their race models are very similar. If they’re close to anybody’s lane, they are going to run right by them, the same way that Bold did it, it’s the same way that you see Zharnel do it when he’s in that kind of form.”

In the sport of track and field, many people have generally overlooked height. However, an athlete’s height always gives them a significant edge in terms of stride length. Bolt didn’t always get off to a strong start in his many significant races, but with his particular feature, he was able to catch up to the grid and explosively cross them, winning the races with a large lead over second place.

Zharnel is also capable of this, as seen by his performances in various track meets. In the same episode, the British sprinter recounts one of his most exciting career debuts, which took place in the 200-meter sprint category.

Zharnel Hughes’ First Professional Track Meet

The current four-time European champion was previously an emerging athlete, making his Diamond League debut in the 200-meter sprint in June 2015 at the Adidas Grand Prix in New York. However, the then 20-year-old was star-struck when he spotted Usain Bolt side by side on the grid, as well as the applause that erupted from the audience as a result of his presence.

Looking at his idol and childhood star, whom he always aspired to be like, now competing in his maiden race, caused Zharnel to pinch himself a few times to ensure that this was not a dream. When the pistol went off, he raced for his life and gave it everything he had, but the Jamaican legend beat him with barely any difference.

Zharnel gave Bolt an unexpected encounter on the track, and the athlete began to respect the British athlete’s efforts in the running while also being surprised. The eight-time Olympic gold winner has always believed in Hughes, knowing that in the future, the four-time European champion will contend for the coveted championship in Paris, whether in the 100 or 200 meters.