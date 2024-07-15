All You Need to Know About the Inspiration Behind Sha’Carri Richardson’s Unique Nail and Hair Style

For the longest time, Sha’Carri Richardson has stood out for her unique style as a way of expressing herself. Both when on the track and off it, her signature hair, makeup, and nails have captivated and inspired several fans who admire her for always being herself.

In a recent interview with Vogue, the 2023 women’s 100m World Champion opened up about her sense of fashion and how she associated it with her beloved sport. For her, fashion transcended beyond the realms of a photoshoot or an event, as the track was the red carpet that she strutted on.

Donning various outfits for some B-roll as she walked on the track, Richardson revealed how hair and nails have fascinated her for a while. Her grandmother, who could grow naturally long coffin nails, got her hooked on a lifestyle. Moreover, being black, her protective styling transitioned from wigs and locks to various forms of twists and braids added in as extensions.

She was quick to credit her hairstylist, Key Rentz, who did her iconic braids for her national title run in 2023. The remarkable moment when she took off her signature orange wig to reveal her newly braided hair signified the metamorphosis of her character and personality on and off track. Recalling the moment, Rentz admitted how she got worried for a moment during the race.

“Cause I was like…’she didn’t like her hair? Why does she still have the wig on?’ And I see her rip it. I was like, ‘Oh my God! Yes ma’am’…And I understood the symbolism when she did it.”

Richardson is also particular about her makeup as she takes pride in her melanin and flaunts it without hesitation. As she got ready for her Vogue shoot, she emphasized how she wanted her makeup to not lighten her features at any cost.

“I wanna make sure that my makeup doesn’t look lighter than what I am. I am a melanin girl, so I wanna make sure that it matches my skin tone.”

A lot of her inspiration for self-expression came from her family members, who have always encouraged her to be herself. However, she also acknowledged how she drew inspiration for the track from the legendary Florence Griffith Joyner.

The striking similarities between Richardson and Flo-Jo

Known as the fastest woman in the world, Florence Griffith Joyner created history back in the day for always being herself unabashedly on the track. She loved to express herself through her hair, makeup, and clothes while smoking her competitors effortlessly.

Joyner would always capture the audience’s attention with her unique tracksuits, her long, colorful nails, and jewelry worn during races. Her 1988 Summer Olympics nail set went down in history as one of the most iconic forms of expression, with the red, blue, and gold shining through as she collected her medals at the time.

Now, breathing life into a similar form of expression, Richardson has taken up an identical path. Her long acrylics and eye-popping braids have burned an image in the minds of track and field enthusiasts. To perform well, one must feel good, and for Richardson, it boils down to looking good and feeling like herself before she paces to the finish line.