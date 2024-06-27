US Olympic Trial Finals Achieve Record Viewership Numbers

Due to the lack of many essential factors, track and field has not been on many people’s radars lately. Despite many prominent sportsmen addressing the challenge, the world often forgets that it is more than just an Olympic sport. However, after a long time, the US Olympic Trial finals in the 100 meters attracted one of the largest crowds in 12 years. Lead track analyst and one-time world champion Ato Boldon presented the information on his X account.

The milestone means a lot to the sport and track greats, who have suffered a significant drop in viewer interest as a result of its stagnancy. Many rules and regulations have stayed unchanged, causing records to stand for an extended period with no new athlete coming close to them.

This produces a completely monotonous atmosphere for the spectators, but since they tune in mostly during the Olympic season, the US Olympic Trials were effective in attracting such an audience, and Boldon was pleased, as he writes:

“5.2 million of you tuned in to see Sunday’s Olympic trials for track and field on NBC. That’s the biggest audience for the sport in 12 years. Thank you!”

Even though the event was regional, many fans wanted to see the American athletes, which explains the large number of spectators. This is a significant step forward in the sport’s development because it would have enticed many new followers to become interested in track and field.

The US Olympic Trials provided viewers with plenty of track action, with the highlight coming in the finals, where three significant athletes demonstrated their abilities.

Display of Track Dominance at the US Olympic Trial Finals

Many competitors demonstrated their stunning running in the 100-meter category, but none came close to the top three performers: Noah Lyles, Kenny Bednarek, and Fred Kerley.

The six-time world champion has always made huge promises, and he finally delivered by winning gold at Hayward Field with a 9.83, making supporters hopeful. While Bednarek is known for his 200-meter consistency, he surprised the crowd by sprinting 9.87 seconds in the 100-meter sprint.

However, the most surprising athlete was Kerley, who, despite all the concerns, crushed the naysayers with a 9.88 after not displaying his best 100-meter performance in previous races. These athletes have qualified for the Paris Olympics, and the track world will be waiting for them to win gold or attempt to break the long-standing world record of 9.58 seconds.