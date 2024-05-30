“Bro Thinks He’s the Fastest Man in the World”: Usain Bolt Openly Challenges Chris Gayle Ahead of Racers Grand Prix, Leaving Track World in Frenzy

As the Olympic season is in full flow, Usain Bolt has been making the headlines as several athletes have expressed an interest in breaking his long-standing records. However, the record isn’t receiving threats only from the track and field stars, but also from the cricket world. Former West Indies batsman and Bolt’s friend Chris Gayle challenged him to a 100-meter track duel.

The Jamaican legend had expressed no interest in running on the field against the number 333, but he recently posed a personal challenge to him on Instagram via a viral video.

Since the Racers Grand Prix is just around the corner, the entire country of Jamaica is preparing for the track and field feast. As shown in the video, Bolt arrived at the National Stadium a few days early. He warms up with a few jogs before asserting that he does not need spikes to sprint against the cricket legend. The eight-time Olympic gold champion then runs sarcastically, challenging Gayle to come and confront him on the track.

He also added a caption to his Instagram post, writing:

“Nuh long talking. Racers Grand Prix June 1. @chrisgayle333 you ready?”

The social media post also drew the notice of the former West Indies batsman, who responded to the Sprint King.

“Right now I’m so hyped for the race @usainbolt – you inna trouble enuh!”

The entire friendly feud also had a few admirers making sarcastic comments about the Jamaican icon.

“Bro thinks he’s the fastest man in the world.”

It has been a long time since Bolt retired from sprinting, but one admirer remains convinced in the Jamaican’s abilities.

“Form is still there bro could casually drop a 10.9 with a jog.”

The eight-time Olympic gold winner hinted at a track comeback a few months ago, and it appears that this challenge will indirectly conclude his hiatus.

“He’s back in the track let’s goo!!”

This fan is ecstatic to watch the friendly track duel between two legends from different sports.

“I’m excited for this race. What is 4th never Bolt.”

The Jamaican legend’s approval of the challenge had been long overdue, and now that he has officially done so, supporters will have to wait until June 1 to see if Gayle will attend the Racers Grand Prix. The batsman also made a lot of buzz to persuade the track star to run against him in a 100-meter race, although Bolt once wanted Gayle to compete against his godson, NJJ.

Usain Bolt’s special challenge to Chris Gayle

In an Instagram video from a few weeks ago, Chris Gayle issued a challenge to Usain Bolt to a 100-meter sprint. However, after a few days, the Jamaican superstar made a condition for challenging him: he must race his godson. NJJ is the son of Usain Bolt’s close friend, N.J. Walker, who holds a particular place in the sprinter’s heart.

He has constantly accompanied the child and even attended his races. Bolt also shared a video on his Instagram story in which NJJ is seen sprinting alongside five individuals on the grid. All of the youngsters in the race exhibited outstanding potential, but Bolt’s godson was the quickest of them all, crossing the finish line first. The Jamaican legend wanted Gayle to beat him before he could even consider competing against the eight-time Olympic gold medalist himself.