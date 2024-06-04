“Came for a Fight”: Justin Gatlin Shares Insights on Track Rivalry Between Josh Kerr and Jakob Ingebrigtsen After Their Prefontaine Classic’s Mile Sprint

Track fans at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene were treated to numerous dramatic battles among the competitors. This desired event also served as a battleground for rivals, such as Josh Kerr and Jakob Ingebrigtsen, who displayed a prolific track duel in the mile sprint.

There were several conversations regarding these two individuals in the track community, and even Justin Gatlin took notice of this when he discussed it with Rodney A. Green on their Ready Set Go podcast on YouTube.

The two track icons chuckled about the scenario between the two competitors since they know they have always provided something for fans at any event they attend. Gatlin also agrees that this competitiveness is what the track world requires, as it is when spectators get much more interested in the sport simply by watching a rivalry play out.

Running a mile needs a lot of race strategy, and Green observed Josh Kerr’s change in approach. The Bahamian sprinter describes how the entire race changed in the final lap when the British athlete outpaced Jakob, and how the Norwegian will take note of this as this rivalry will also unfold at the Paris Olympics. Gatlin additionally addressed Kerr’s mentality during the race, stating:

“I think Josh came for a fight, bro, like he didn’t let his words that he spoke already go to vain. He made sure that he was coming to back up the fact that he’s the man, he feels like he better, and he changed his whole strategy up. So, now he already countered what Jakob was bringing to the table.”

The four-time world champion also questioned the Bahamian sprinter on Jakob’s Olympic season form, and he is confident since he knows the Norwegian athlete has encountered numerous challenges and competitors in his career, and an athlete of his caliber will undoubtedly recover the next time they compete.

This rivalry has created enormous expectations among fans of these athletes, which the British sprinter was aware of prior to the Olympic season.

Josh Kerr Always Looking Forward to the Future

Josh Kerr is having a successful 2024 season, as he won gold at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in the 3000-meter short track event. His victory also came against his long-time rival Jakob Ingebrigtsen, and during an interview with World Athletics, the athlete disclosed his entire perception when competing in the important event.

Kerr is unconcerned about his future obstacles, preferring to face them as soon as they arise. He is constantly looking forward to anything new and exciting since he isn’t frightened of losing and wants to learn how to become a better athlete than he is right now. The British track sensation is also focused on winning Olympic gold in Paris, knowing how valuable that coveted medal is.