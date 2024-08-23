“Little Cooked”: Cole Hocker Opens Up on Post-Olympic Pressure After Lausanne Diamond League 1500M Race

Aug 6, 2024; Paris Saint-Denis, France; Cole Hocker (USA) celebrates after winning the menís 1500m final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Cole Hocker, who stunned the world by winning gold and setting an Olympic record in the 1500m at the Paris Olympics, has found the weight of expectations a formidable challenge. Following the recent performance at the Lausanne Diamond League 1500m race, Hocker openly discussed the mental and physical toll of his post-Olympic journey, offering insight into the often-hidden struggles of athletic stardom.

In a candid post-race interview with Citius Mag, published on YouTube, the American athlete admitted feeling overwhelmed in the two weeks since competing at the Paris Olympics. Despite finishing second in Lausanne, Hocker wasn’t disappointed, stating:

“This is my first time racing after, you know, being announced as Olympic champion, and I feel the pressure already.”

While physically recovered, Hocker acknowledged the mental strain of maintaining his Olympic champion status. The pressure from all directions became evident as he competed in the high-profile Lausanne Diamond League event.

Nevertheless, Hocker demonstrated his ability to race under pressure as the reigning Olympic gold medalist. He reflected on his performance, saying:

“I was prepared for that race and to put myself in the right position I did everything I could. I was just a little cooked.”

Looking ahead, Hocker expressed hope for two more weeks of mental recovery. Despite experiencing what he called the “post-Olympic slump,” he was satisfied with his 3:29.85 time.

The Lausanne Diamond League 1500m race proved exciting, with Olympic champion Hocker facing off against Jakob Ingebrigtsen. The Norwegian runner, who had faced criticism after losing his 1500m Olympic title in Paris (though he later won gold in the 5000m), set a meet record of 3:27.83.

Ingebrigtsen controlled the race from the start, leading into the final lap. While Hocker attempted to challenge his Norwegian rival, Ingebrigtsen was in a different league, winning by over two seconds.