Cole Hocker Reveals His Pick for Fourth Grand Slam Track Racer in 800M/1500M Category

Aug 6, 2024; Saint-Denis, FRANCE; Cole Hocker (USA) celebrates after winning the men’s 1500m final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Johnson’s Grand Slam Track will be among the most anticipated events of the 2025 track and field season. Many top athletes, like Cole Hocker, will compete in the four races staged during the season. According to Chris Chavez on X, the American middle-distance runner recently revealed his pick for fourth place in the 800 and 1500 meters.

During the Zurich Diamond League’s pre-race press conference, journalist Anderson Emerole posed a specific question. With Hocker, Josh Kerr, and Yared Nuguse already confirmed as participants in the 800 and 1500-meter races for the Grand Slam Track, Emerole inquired about who might secure the final spot in these prestigious events.

At today’s press conference in Zurich, @EmeroleAnderson asked Cole Hocker, Josh Kerr and Yared Nuguse who they would like to see as the fourth @GrandSlamTrack Racer in the 800m/1500m category… Here’s what they said ⤵️

Yared Nuguse: “I kind of want an 800m runner…I think 800m… https://t.co/wGJN2WRT9O — Chris Chavez (@ChrisChavez) September 4, 2024

According to Nuguse, he would like to see an 800-meter runner due to their ability in the 1500-meter events. When the question was eventually put to Hocker, the American stated:

“I think the people want Jakob but I guess he’s probably more of a 3K/5K (Racer). Whoever would want to hop in and is the best 1500m/800m guy.“

Hocker understood what track fans needed at the Grand Slam Track. Even though Jakob Ingebrigtsen’s inclusion in the event would be well-received by many, the American emphasized that the Norwegian long-distance runner would be better suited to the 3000 and 5000 meters on the track.

He didn’t mention any names but clarified that any top 800 or 1500-meter runners should register for the event. Kerr also expressed his excitement about the Grand Slam Track and admitted that the three athletes they have signed up for do not include a strong 800-meter runner.

Grand Slam Track founder and commissioner Johnson, who signed the British athlete for the event several months before the Olympic Games, explained in a press release why he signed Hocker and Nuguse for his esteemed event.

Welcoming Hocker and Nuguse to the roster

Fans can look forward to various events in the 2025 season, including the Grand Slam Track, featuring battles between top track athletes four times throughout the campaign.

After watching the amazing 1500-meter finals at the Paris Olympics, Johnson decided to include Hocker and Nuguse as new participants alongside Kerr.

The track legend appreciated the drama that transpired during the 2024 Games and wanted to provide the same excitement to fans looking forward to a fantastic 2025 season.