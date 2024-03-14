“Not Worried About How Many Times I Get Beaten”: World Champion Josh Kerr Shares His Mentality Ahead of 2024 Paris Olympics

After winning gold in the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships, British runner Josh Kerr recently spoke with World Athletics about his emotions. It was his first indoor feat on the world stage, and it has only served to fuel his determination to capture gold in the upcoming Paris Olympics.

Advertisement

Up to this point in the 2024 season, the British athlete’s performance has been tremendously good. His first gold came at the Millrose Games in the United States, and this time it was in Glasgow that he excelled.

Having said that, his 2023 campaign was impressive. The British Olympic runner secured gold in the men’s 1500-meter race in Budapest in an exciting finale. He breezed past Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen, showcasing his immense dominance on track. Not only that, but it was his first World Athletics Championship medal too.

Advertisement

The Paris Olympics are near, and the British athlete’s accomplishments have made him a confident person. Keeping a champion mindset, Kerr said:

“I’m not worried about how many times I get beaten throughout the season as I’m sure it’ll happen. I’m just excited for that Paris Games.”

The Olympics won’t be a picnic; Kerr acknowledges that. Even down to the massive throng, he is prepared for anything Paris has in store for him. Performing at that level of competition won’t be easy while representing a whole nation, but Kerr isn’t afraid of challenges.

On the eve of his 3000-meter finals, the runner, as he does before every big race, was brimming with confidence and excitement:

“I was like a kid on Christmas eve. Like I had a secret in my head all day: I know I’m going to win this world title and I hope everyone is excited and ready to see it.”

Advertisement

Josh Kerr gives the Glasgow crowd a delightful performance

Josh Kerr, along with other competitors, lined up for the 3000-meter finals, which were sure to be spectacular. While the Brit was guaranteed to have huge support in Glasgow, reigning 3000-meter champion Selemon Barega was also on the same field.

His previous victory in the 1500-meter race was in Budapest, where Kerr vanquished Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway. He was surely a race favorite, but there were too many question marks on the quest for gold.

As per World Athletics, Kerr joined Barega in the lead-off duel with one lap to go, showcasing some great movements. In the penultimate lap leading up to the gold medal, Kerr dominated the 3000-meter race, finishing with an impressive 7:42.98-mark. The path to Paris is clear for the British athlete, who will provide a formidable challenge to other athletes in the same discipline.