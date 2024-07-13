Asafa Powell Breaks Down His Unique Running Style on the Ready Set Go Podcast

Athletes in track and field are characterized by their running style, as each has a unique way of keeping up with their rivals. Many track greats, were recognized for their success, like Usain Bolt, who despite a slow start, was always able to pace out the grid because of his tremendous stride length. Similarly, retired athlete Asafa Powell, a former colleague of the Jamaican legend, has his own distinct running technique.

Recently, Powell appeared on the Ready Set Go podcast on YouTube, where he discussed his running style, astonishing the hosts, Justin Gatlin and Rodney Green.

Powell traveled back in time to recall a curious point about his coach, Stephen Francis, who claimed that he was a “serious project” of the MVP Track Club founder. He also remembered Francis showing him videos of track giants such as Frankie Fredericks, Maurice Greene, Linford Christie, and Christian Malcolm.

Powell’s coach encouraged him to acquire a specific approach by combining the best qualities of the track greats and making it function practically. In fact, Powell has remained grateful to his inspirations, as he said,

“Any of you guys watching…I appreciate you guys. Hats off to you guys, and you guys deserve your flowers.”

The former athlete claimed that he grew up watching great track athletes performing consistently throughout the season. This greatly aided him in developing his own running technique, which propelled him to immense success.

Rodney Green appreciated Powell’s kind gesture and went on to explain how Christie was dominant because of his power, while Greene was known for his technique, Interestingly, the Jamaican’s coach combined all of those elements to create the Asafa Powell that the world knows today.

Despite his retirement from track and field, Powell has always been excited about the next generation of athletes. He knows that records are still to be broken in several categories, but has some hope that a certain athlete can dethrone his old comrade Usain Bolt from the 200-meter world record list.

Powell Picks Noah Lyles as a Potential World Record Contender

Many eyes are focused on American sprinter Lyles, who has made the courageous decision to chase Usain Bolt’s historic 19.19-second mark in the 200 meters. Lyles broke the American record two years ago, clocking a 19.31 at the 2022 World Championships, demonstrating that he is capable of going even further.

This Olympic season will provide that opportunity in Paris, and while the 100-meter world record will most probably remain intact, Powell has great hopes for the six-time world champion to take the 200-meter world record, or at least clock a time close to 19.19 seconds.