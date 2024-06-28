Elaine Thompson-Herah Set to Miss the Paris Olympics Due to Major Injury

Going into the Olympic season, the defending gold medalist Elaine Thompson-Herah, was expected to deliver another world-class performance to defend her medal. However, she will not be representing Team Jamaica at the Paris Olympics due to an Achilles tendon tear, according to her Instagram post.

It was disappointing news for the Jamaican athlete, who had not expected such a birthday gift. She took her fans back to the USATF NYC Grand Prix, where she felt unable to put pressure on her leg, which she was also spotted carrying out of the stadium by officials.

However, when she arrived for her medical check-up, she was confronted with the harsh reality that she had an injury.

Elaine even intended to train for the Jamaican Olympic Trials, but this year, luck isn’t on her side. However, to encourage her supporters, she has made a specific note, writing:

“It’s a long road but I am willing to start over and keep working and to make full recovery and resume my track career. I am hurt and devastated to be missing the Olympic this year but at the end of the day it’s sports and my health comes first.”

She is confident in her recovery and even more determined to surpass her existing achievements in the near future. Even though Elaine will not be competing in any events at the Paris Olympics, she has promised to cheer on her country from the Stade de France.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elaine Thompson-Herah (@fastelaine)

While the defending Olympic champion will not be able to make the squad, Jamaican supporters will be rooting for her teammates.

Unlike Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shericka Jackson and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Set to Target the Gold Medal

With Elaine Thompson-Herah out of the Olympics, Jamaican supporters will be hoping for Shericka Jackson and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce. However, the two athletes have yet to demonstrate their full potential, and they will await the final results of the Jamaican Olympic Trials.

Two of the sprinters have their own preparations and goals for this season; for Shericka, it might be an important event in her illustrious career, while Shelly-Ann hopes to finish her final track and field season with a gold medal. Both will compete in the 100 and 200 meters, as well as the 4×100-meter relay, so the Jamaican fans have high expectations for the two competitors.