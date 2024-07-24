Who Is Shericka Jackson’s Coach? All You Need to Know about the Legendary Athletic Figure and the Founder of MVP Track Club

Shericka Jackson is one of the track stars who has generated a lot of excitement ahead of the Paris Olympics. The Jamaican competitors are ready to compete against their American counterparts on the sport’s most coveted stage, as are hers with Sha’Carri Richardson in the 100 and Gabby Thomas in the 200 meters.

She has been open about her preparations, even crediting her coach, Stephen Francis, for her progress in track and field. When it comes to the sport, Stephen Francis is a well-known name in the community, having coached numerous track greats including Asafa Powell, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Brigitte Foster-Hylton, and Elaine Thompson-Herah.

There is a lot of pressure on the coach as he prepares for the 2024 Paris Olympics, but this is not his first trip on the sport’s most coveted platform, and he is up for the challenge.

A Coaching Legacy Like No Other

Stephen Francis, also known as Franno in the community, has received numerous distinctions throughout his outstanding coaching career. In 1999, he founded the MVP Track and Field Club, which stands for Maximizing Velocity and Power Track & Field Club, at Wolmer’s Boys’ School alongside Paul Francis, David Noel, and Bruce James.

Since then, he has mentored numerous young athletes and helped them become modern-day track superstars. Coach Francis has also contributed to the list of world records, which include Asafa Powell’s 9.77 and 9.74 seconds in the 100 meters, as well as the Jamaican men’s 4×100-meter relay team’s 37.10, 37.04, and 36.84 seconds.

His Olympic records include 10.61 seconds in the 100 meters with Elaine Thompson-Herah, 52.64 seconds in the 400-meter hurdles with Melaine Walker, and 37.10 and 36.84 seconds in the men’s 4×100-meter relay.

Aside from the records, the MVP Track Club’s gold medal total rises to 46 after combining the efforts of his athletes at the Olympic Games and the World Championships (both indoors and outdoors).

However, Francis’s confidence was shaken when he lost Elaine Thompson-Herah and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, two notable athletes, one after the other. He coached both of Jamaica’s Olympic and World Championship gold medalists, but the shift perplexed the track world.

However, Francis did not bear a grudge against them because they had brought a lot of success to his track club and their country, Jamaica, and it was natural that they needed a change.

While Francis lost a few of his notable club members, he did shift his focus to a developing star at the moment, who later achieved success under the tutelage of her coach.

Establishing Shericka Jackson at the Top of Track and Field

Shericka Jackson started her professional track career as a 400-meter athlete. However, Stephen Francis recognized the young star’s untapped potential and moved her focus to the 100 and 200 meters. The athlete met expectations, clocking 10.77 in the 100 and 21.82 in the 200 at the Jamaican Olympic Trials in 2021.

Jackson extended her excellent form into the Tokyo Olympics, where she won a bronze medal in the 100 meters. The same year’s Olympic Games featured a Jamaican podium lock, led by Elaine Thompson-Herah, followed by Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson.

This lineup proved lethal for their opponents, as Team Jamaica’s women’s squad had one of their most successful Olympic Games. Jackson maintained her outstanding form and won three medals at the 2022 Eugene World Championships, including gold in the 200 meters and silver in the 100 and 4×100-meter relays.

She also won the same medals again at the 2023 Budapest World Championships. The 2024 season will feature the Paris Olympics in a few days, and the MVP Track Club’s starlet is anticipated to provide her best performance, as all of Jamaican fans’ hopes and aspirations are on the line.