“Ending My Year Being Crowned”: Brittany Brown Silences Critics with Powerful Post-Athlos Victory Statement

Aug 7, 2024; Paris Saint-Denis, France; Brittany Brown (USA) celebrates her bronze medal in the womenís 200m during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Nelles-Imagn Images

Brittany Brown wrapped off a fantastic 2024 track season with victory at the Athlos NYC event, showcasing her tenacity and determination. Following her triumph, she issued a strong statement that not only celebrated her own accomplishments throughout the challenging campaign but also directly addressed her naysayers.

The American athlete faced numerous obstacles since the beginning of the Olympic year, as she had not secured many victories. This eventually generated many doubts about Brown, particularly the hatred spread by the skeptics.

However, at the end of the season, she proved everyone wrong and triumphed over the challenges, winning medals at important competitions like the Olympic Games, Diamond League Final, and, most recently, Athlos. These accolades motivated the track star to share an encouraging message before moving on to the next season on her X.

Every NO I’ve heard privately this year

NO you’re not worth our time

NO you’re not worth that MONEY

NO we don’t that for our athletes God has PUBLICLY said YES && I’m ending my year being crowned — Brittany Brown, OLY (@brittanyshamere) September 27, 2024

While Brown acknowledged herself after finishing a prolific season of ups and downs on a high note at Athlos, Alexis Ohanian, the man who spearheaded the initiative, also praised her efforts throughout the campaign.

✅ Be so great they can’t ignore you — Alexis Ohanian (@alexisohanian) September 27, 2024

Brown chose to focus on the 200-meter event during the US Olympic Trials, marking her first major breakthrough after a disastrous beginning to the outdoor season.

Nobody anticipated the American athlete to medal at the Stade de France, but she defied predictions and won her maiden Olympic bronze. While stepping on that coveted podium boosted her career, she continued her 2024 campaign after the Olympic Games.

Brown competed in numerous Diamond League events and eventually emerged as a major contender in the Final in Brussels. She maintained her outstanding form, winning her first Diamond League Final in the 200 meters with a time of 22.20 seconds. However, before officially concluding her 2024 season, she attended Athlos in New York City.

She participated in both the 100 and 200 meters, and while she secured silver in the 100, she managed to overtake Gabby Thomas in the final stretch of 200m, gaining pace to finish first in 22.18 seconds.

As a result of her dream-like finish to her 2024 campaign, Brown has now captured the attention of the track community, who anticipate great performances from her in the coming season.