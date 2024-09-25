Track Veterans Reflect on Brittany Brown’s Strong 2024 Track and Field Season

Aug 7, 2024; Paris Saint-Denis, France; Brittany Brown (USA) celebrates her bronze medal in the womens 200m during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Sports

As the dust fell on an exciting 2024 track season, track legends Justin Gatlin, Rodney Green and content creator Tiara Williams gathered to reflect on the remarkable campaign of American athlete Brittany Brown on the Ready Set Go podcast. With her outstanding performances and unwavering determination, the 29-year-old captivated fans and demonstrated even more promise for future seasons.

“Big fan of Brittany Brown,” Green said with a wide smile on his face, emphasizing her recent Diamond League Final victory. In Brussels, the athlete competed in the women’s 200-meter sprint, winning comfortably in 22.20 seconds.

The Bahamian sprinter then reflected on her race, claiming that while she had a dominant performance with her speed, and Brown even gave up on her pace in the final moments before crossing the finish line. Green praised her speed on the curve, calling it an “easy” win for the athlete.

He also mentioned that the American athlete used to talk about getting the outer lane for races, but he believed that the lane was working well for Brown in recent sprints.

“She is running some of her best times from the outside lane, so I think from now on, when we see her in meets, she is definitely going to have her agent negotiate.”

Green also wanted to hear the other podcast participants’ thoughts on Brown’s 2024 season. Williams expressed that she wished Brussels had more sunny weather so that the athletes would’ve performed to their full potential.

“A great year,” she emphasized for Brown, and she wanted the American athlete to be included in such discussions within the track community. She provided additional suggestions for her fellow content creators to cover more stories about Brown that would pique the audience’s interest even more.

Gatlin agreed with Williams, saying Brown “had an amazing season.” He then returned to the “lane” discussion, pointing out that the American athlete adapted to the outside lanes and finally excelled in them.

Gatlin was particularly surprised by Brown’s accomplishments this season, citing her Diamond League Final victory and Olympic bronze medal in the women’s 200 meters. Individual gold are difficult to obtain, and the retired four-time world champion was in awe of the 29-year-old track athlete.

The ex-Olympian mentioned how Brown used to say that she never won a major title like the NCAA in her early career, but she worked hard on herself and performed admirably on the international stages. The athlete had a wonderful season, and the track community is excited to see her compete on large stages in the coming 2025 season.