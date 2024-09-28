Track Veterans Break Down Brittany Brown’s Stunning 200M Win Over Gabby Thomas at Athlos

Brittany Brown outperformed defending Olympic champion Gabby Thomas in an explosive 200-meter race at the Athlos NYC track meet. Track veterans Justin Gatlin and Rodney Green observed this and offered expert analysis on the Ready Set Go podcast, pinpointing the critical moments that marked Brown’s triumph.

Gatlin and Green had high expectations for the event, which displayed several prolific performances. However, the Bahamian sprinter emphasized that the 200 meters was the “penultimate” event of Athlos, featuring a thrilling track battle between Thomas and Brown.

Green was not astonished that Brown defeated the 200-meter Olympic champion in the race. Gatlin then said that the 29-year-old nearly won the 100 meters, finishing second with a timing of 11.05 seconds.

The Bahamian sprinter also pointed out that Brown’s limited participation in 100-meter events throughout the season prevented her from maximizing her performance in that division. However, the race served as an excellent warm-up for the athlete, who concentrated solely on her 200 meters.

“She was ready; that last 50 meters was epic for her. She ran 22.18, and she walked away with, when you tally up her numbers, about $90k. Great payday.”

Gatlin appeared astonished upon learning the amount Brown had earned in just one track meet. “Diamond League, take note,” Green remarked humorously.

The Bahamian sprinter stated that the entire Athlos event revolutionized track and field, asserting that the sport needed similar events. He pointed out the presence of several male athletes, including Fred Kerley, Wallace Spearmon, Emmanuel Matadi, Linford Christie, and others, at the Icahn Stadium.

This was extremely essential for the sport since it demonstrated the athletes’ “unified front.” Green also requested the track community, particularly male athletes, to attend any future exclusive events for women, to show their support for one another.

Gatlin agreed with his podcast partner’s statement, adding that the goal of this event was not only to encourage women in sports but also to demonstrate how the community came together to celebrate and watch these sprinters compete.

The four-time world champion also gave a “hats-off” to Alexis Ohanian, who recognized female athletes’ potential in the sport and spearheaded this initiative.