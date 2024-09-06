Erin Spider Brown Reveals the Reason Behind His Dislike for Noah Lyles

In a surprising revelation on the Ready Set Go podcast on YouTube, Erin Spider Brow, a music artist, and GCU track and field athlete opened up about his dislike for Noah Lyles. This statement surprised hosts Justin Gatlin and Rodney Green, who were eager to know the reason behind the hatred.

The retired Bahamian sprinter was aware of the fact that Brown made a diss track long ago about Lyles, and the music artist was straightforward with his opinions on the current 100-meter Olympic champion, stating:

“When it comes to Noah Lyles, I’m going to say, as a sportsperson, I’m not a fan of them. It’s just pretty much that.“

According to Brown, there is a wide range of individuals when it comes to sports; some people love them, while others simply hate them, and Lyles simply fell into the dislike category.

He went on to say that while he had no personal grudge toward the Olympic sprinter, he had never liked him as a track and field competitor. For these reasons, whenever the 27-year-old competed in an event, the musician cheered against him.

Brown also discussed his diss track on Lyles, claiming it was solely for public entertainment. Green then expressed one of his opinions regarding the music artist:

“I saw you could be very honorable though because I watch your reaction video to anyone; you didn’t want him to win, but when he won, you was like, ‘Yeah, he won, congratulations.’“

Brown then reflected on Lyles’ performance in the 100-meter finals at the Paris Olympics. He acknowledged that the American sprinter’s crown was extremely valuable and would never be disrespected. Although Brown was not a fan of Lyles, he recognized the Olympic sprinter’s track prowess.

Gatlin acknowledged the emotions flowing through the music artist for the Olympic sprinter. However, the retired four-time world champion made a small request of Lyles: if he watched this episode of Ready Set Go, Gatlin wanted him to produce a diss track back on Brown in response.

Green was also impressed with the idea and urged the Olympic sprinter to create the music for the track community’s amusement.