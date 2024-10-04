mobile app bar

Fred Kerley Drops Cryptic Notes as He Continues His Off-Track Journey ‘Chasing Greatness’

Aug 4, 2024; Paris Saint-Denis, France; Fred Kerley (USA) reacts after winning bronze in the menís 100m final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Sports

Fred Kerley is not only sprinting towards glory on the track but also embarking on a fascinating off-track journey in his pursuit of greatness. He recently shared a series of cryptic messages hinting at his thoughts, goals, and ambitions.

Following a successful 2024 season in which he won his second Olympic medal, the 29-year-old accomplished one of his season’s primary goals. He did not, however, stop there, as he continued to participate in Diamond League tournaments until he reached Brussels.

During the off-season, he pursued various interests, including baseball, a sport he was keenly interested in. On Instagram, he recently showcased his serious off-season training as a track standout, demonstrating his incredible back physique through dumbbell exercises.

Despite Kerley pursuing off-track objectives, he remained dedicated to his training, working tirelessly to earn the accolades he received throughout his remarkable career. The social media post also had a bold and encouraging caption that read:

“Chasing Greatness.”

Kerley has mesmerized his audience again with his iconic “greatness” statement. Before the Instagram video revealed him working out in the gym, Kerley commented on his X about “transforming dreams into reality.”

Rather than pushing himself to the brink, the 29-year-old concentrated on accomplishing his objectives methodically while readying himself for any forthcoming obstacles.

Aside from the enigmatic nature of every social media post, when he was recently on a baseball voyage, the sportsman reposted an intriguing Instagram story. It showed Antoine Duplantis showcasing customized baseball bats handcrafted by Kerley himself, which was entirely new for the track star.

Shortly after the Olympic Games, Kerley conversed with the Duplantis brothers, coaching Mondo Duplantis for his 100-meter race against Karsten Warholm. His coaching endeavor was successful; and Mondo annihilated Karsten in Zurich, and Kerley maintained a positive relationship with the brothers.

