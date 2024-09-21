Fred Kerley Hints on “Next Chapter” in Track; Fans Predict “400M Dominance”

Aug 3, 2024; Paris, FRANCE; Fred Kerley (USA) in a men’s 100m round 1 heat during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Fred Kerley is paving the way for an exciting new chapter in his athletic career, raising speculation among fans and experts alike. The 29-year-old, known for his incredible pace in the 100m, recently hinted at a shift in focus, prompting many to predict a move to dominate the 400m.

Kerley’s 2024 season officially ended after the Brussels Diamond League Final. While he did not win the 100 or 200-meter races at King Baudouin Stadium, he was pleased with his overall outdoor season performance.

However, ahead of the 2025 season, the American athlete uploaded a photograph to X with a cryptic statement.

The next chapter coming soon pic.twitter.com/9ofSOgRlTA — Fred Kerley (@fkerley99) September 20, 2024

The shot was a modest portrait of Kerley, but it contained many fascinating details. The sportsman was wearing his Death Row Records X King Ice-Iced Logo Necklace, which American rapper Snoop Dogg had gifted him.

The track athlete’s distinctive fashion sense went beyond his accessories. He sported Off White X Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG UNC sneakers and a blue cap with the number “42” embroidered on it.

However, this particular number caught the eye of many followers, including one who replied to Kerley with the exact same number, and the American sprinter reposted it.

When Kerley shared this number, it offered a significant signal to his army of admirers, who assumed he was aiming for a 42 in his next 400-meter race.

400 dominance coming soon — Motion Luther King (@Meezy_13) September 20, 2024

The track athlete began his professional career as a 400-meter prodigy and dominated both indoor and outdoor events. One of Kerley’s longtime admirers commented on the 400-meter comeback hint, stating that they would be pleased if the American returned to the division.

I’ve been a fan since forever. Keep up the great work. I support your courage and fearlessness. Be a light. Love ya brother. Saw you in Des Moines run that 43.6. Blazing! — Garrard McClendon, Ph.D. (@garrardmc) September 20, 2024

This admirer predicted Kerley’s success in forthcoming competitions based on his inner confidence.

Fred Kerley: 100m Olympic Champion 200m Olympic Champion 400m Olympic Champion Soon… — Qammar Funky (@FunkyQammar) September 20, 2024

This was not Kerley’s first hint about returning to the 400 meters. Since the end of the Paris Olympics, the American sprinter has participated in various other divisions, including the 200 meters.

Kerley last ran 400 meters in the Sydney Track Classic in 2023, and many of his supporters have been waiting for him to return to the division.