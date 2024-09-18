Fred Kerley Expresses Gratitude to Snoop Dogg for Unique Bling Gift

Fred Kerley expressed his gratitude to Snoop Dogg after the American rapper recently sent him a unique piece of jewelry as a present. The athlete’s appreciation for the gesture highlighted their friendship, demonstrating the profound relationships that can exist even when career paths diverge.

Kerley posted a photo on his Instagram story, showcasing himself holding a small red box containing an exquisite necklace. He expressed his heartfelt appreciation with a brief but emphatic message of thanks to the renowned rapper.

“THANK @SNOOPDOGG“

The package featured the brand King Ice along with a hashtag. It also had the name Death Row Records incorporated several times. In the photograph, the necklace, paired with a stunning 24-inch 8mm Miami Cuban chain, served as the captivating focal point, drawing attention with its exquisite design and presence.

It had a lobster clasp and measured 2.3″ in height and 1.4″ in breadth. The item’s construction material was brass, and it was plated with 14K gold for a luxurious and durable finish. Many white-colored VVS diamond simulants were also added to the jewelry to give it a more shiny appearance.

While the rapper’s gift was quite a surprise, it wasn’t his first time interacting with major track athletes like Kerley. During the Paris Olympics, Snoop Dogg participated in a wide range of non-musical activities.

These activities included providing commentary, carrying the Olympic torch, and meeting with USATF athletes before their events to offer words of encouragement.

Rap icon meets Team USA athletes

While in Paris, Snoop Dogg had an amazing time as he immersed himself in the vibrant atmosphere and witnessed numerous unforgettable moments while supporting Team USA.

Before the track events, he was spotted with USATF athletes during a training session, wearing an Olympic sweatshirt with a design of the United States flag on his arms.

He embraced Kyree King and engaged in a conversation with Kenny Bednarek on the field. Afterward, he interacted with Noah Lyles and then shared a warm embrace with Fred Kerley. Additionally, he offered words of encouragement to the athletes, expressing his desire to see them secure medals for Team USA.