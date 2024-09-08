Fred Kerley Makes Bold 400M Challenge to Vernon Norwood; Introduces New Contender

With the 2024 season nearing its end, Fred Kerley sparked interest in the track and field world with a daring challenge to Vernon Norwood for a 400-meter duel. The two American athletes engaged on this topic before, hitting each other with bold statements, but their challenge had to wait until the next season when a new competitor would join them in this track showdown.

The 400-meter argument between Kerley and Norwood began shortly after the Paris Olympics. While Norwood claimed to be the better athlete in the category, Kerley compared their performances in previous events.

Although Kerley was the statistical winner, Norwood believed that his fellow Team USA competitor should have another chance to compete in the category.

Their heated social media conflict eventually morphed into a friendly challenge, as evidenced by the most recent X post. Kerley noted that Norwood was fortunate this season to not face a direct challenge from him in the 400 meters.

@Vernon400m you got lucky this year see you next year — Fred Kerley (@fkerley99) September 7, 2024

However, before Norwood responded to this social media post, Letsile Tobogo jumped into the conversation with a major question, writing:

“Can I be in?“

Rather than keeping the 400-meter showdown between Norwood and himself, Kerley welcomed Tebogo to the mix. This came as a delightful surprise to the track community, as it would be one of the biggest friendly showdowns of the 2025 season.

Easy — Fred Kerley (@fkerley99) September 7, 2024

Norwood was also interested in whether the Botswanan would genuinely compete in their 400-meter challenge, which the 21-year-old approved of.

The 2025 season will have numerous highly anticipated events for track lovers. This list contains the Tokyo World Championships and four big events on Michael Johnson’s freshly introduced Grand Slam Track. However, this friendly bout between these three track stars will provide enough excitement for fans.

The diverse journeys of the track athletes

Kerley was one of the 400-meter prodigies emerging into the professional scene. Despite his promising performance in the category, he eventually turned his concentration to other categories, particularly the 100 and 200 meters.

Norwood always focused on the 400 meters but later transitioned to a key relay sprinter, delivering exceptional second legs in crucial competitions.

Tebogo competes in various events, including the 400, 100, 200, and 300 meters. The Botswanan’s versatility earned him a reputation as one of the world’s finest athletes. During the 2024 season, he competed in one individual 400 meters and two relays in the same category.