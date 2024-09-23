Fred Kerley Moves Away From Track To Attempt A New Sport ‘With The Best Hitting Coach’

Fred Kerley who won the bronze at the Brussels Diamond League, has been on a victory parade following a successful season end. And now, he’s attempting various disciplines to indulge himself away from the track. Recently, he gave baseball a go, practicing in an indoor net setting for the same.

Posting about his new activity on his social media, he shared some clips of him in beast mode, hitting away some strong shots. However, he admitted in a consequent post how he was able to ace the activity quickly due to his coach, Pio Herrera. Based in Miami, Florida, the coach excels in baseball and softball training and was perfect for an athlete like Kerley, who wanted to try his luck at the sport.

“In the cage with the best hitting coach.”

In his signature fashion, Kerley also shared some words of wisdom inspired by his attempt at baseball. His strong hits on the pitch prompted him to compare his stance in life with the activity.

“Life’s a pitch, but I’m hitting it out of the park.”

Kerley has a lot to look forward to the next season, given how he’s gaining popularity for his comeback in terms of his performance on the track. His season-best at Zurich and podium finish at the Brussels Diamond League sealed the deal for fans who are now rooting for a grand comeback at the World Championships in Tokyo next year.

However, Kerley’s journey doesn’t end there. While he would still have a bunch of Diamond League races to sort through, the upcoming season’s highlight would be Michael Johnson’s Grand Slam Track.

The innovative event not only boasts of the largest purse for athletes, but it also brings a fresh perspective on track meets. Spread over the course of a few months and divided into four events, it promises not only fair compensation for the athletes but also entertainment for the audience by boosting rivalry among the participants.

The 29-year-old athlete recently signed up on board for the championship as a racer and no matter who turns out to be his challenger, the outcome on the field would be exciting. As it is, he recently promised a new and improved chapter soon and has raised speculations about his events next season.

Kerley has already been dominating the track in terms of short-distance sprints. However, with his recent promise of the next chapter, fans have been speculating an attempt at long-distance running – particularly the 400m. Regardless, the next season will bring the best out of all the athletes, and Kerley awaits glory for the same.