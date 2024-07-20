“He Will Never Have a Word With Me”: Usain Bolt Recalls Weird Behavior of Track Rival Justin Gatlin

Usain Bolt retired in 2017 after years of dominance in the 100 and 200 meters. The sports legend has also had rivalries with several athletes, including the classic American-Jamaican rivalry with Justin Gatlin. On The Obi One Podcast, Bolt shares surprising behavior from the four-time world champion that confused him back then.

While most athletes are fiercely competitive on the track, they often have different personalities away from the sport. Bolt is no exception; despite being extremely competitive, he never allowed frustration with track competitors to consume him.

He always maintained a cheerful demeanor, which endeared him to the track community. However, his coach, Glenn Mills, always advised him to keep an eye on Justin Gatlin.

Bolt recalls that until his retirement in 2017, the two athletes had fierce track confrontations, with Gatlin providing stiff opposition in Bolt’s final years of competing. However, their connection was filled with confusion on the part of the Jamaican.

“Justin is the only guy that, all season, he will never have a word with me. As soon as the Championship ends, he’s the nicest guy, and it always weirds me out. I’m like, ‘What are you doing?'”

As years passed and Justin repeated the same pattern, Bolt recognized it was Gatlin’s strategy to avoid talking to rivals during competition season, especially for events like the World Championships.

The Jamaican acknowledges that the four-time world champion harbors no personal grudges against any of his competitors, but prefers to maintain distance when an accolade is at stake.

Both track legends faced off in numerous competitions, pushing each other to their limits. Bolt was usually the first to finish, but the 2017 London World Championships told a different story.

Justin Gatlin and Usain Bolt on the Grid for the 100M Finals

At the 100-meter sprint final of the 2017 London World Championships, the crowds cheered for Usain Bolt. He was a fan favorite, but the audience had a very opposite reaction when the cameras were pointed toward Justin Gatlin, who received loud boos.

This inappropriate gesture from the audience could have been demoralizing, but Gatlin didn’t allow his emotions to interfere with his 100-meter final performance. Instead, the booing ignited a fire within him. Despite a 0.8 headwind, Gatlin won the race with a time of 9.92 seconds, outpacing the Jamaican runner.

After the victory, Gatlin instantly looked at the camera and shushed the 100,000 people who had previously booed him. He then approached Bolt and bowed to him, demonstrating their mutual respect despite their intense rivalry.