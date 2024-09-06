“Haven’t Peaked Yet”: Fred Kerley Reflects on Recording 200m Season Best at Zurich Diamond League

Aug 19, 2023; Budapest, Hungary; Fred Kerley (USA) looks on before competing in the mens 100m during the World Athletics Championships at National Athletics Centre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Zurich Diamond League witnessed some of the most spectacular performances on track after the Paris Olympics. The 200m sprint was a sight to behold, with Letsile Tebogo and Kenny Bednarek leading the troop towards the finish line. However, the race was also successful for Fred Kerley, who recorded his season-best timing during the sprint.

Clocking in at 19.81 seconds, Kerley spoke after the race to share his feelings and thoughts about his strategy. He seemed more confident and talked about how the best was yet to come.

While he recorded his season-best timing so far, Kerley firmly believed that he had some more fuel left to top this record as well. He knew he could pull off a feat greater than this with consistent practice and more reps.

“That’s the point – hope, staying grounded, and being disciplined. So, 19.81. Third 200 (this) season, I think I’ll take that. I haven’t peaked yet, so.“

Kerley’s focus will now be primarily on practicing running along the curves on the track—something that he felt would need more work on his end. He announced that he would take up more 200m sprints from next season onwards and will prepare also for other categories like the 100m.

Meanwhile, the reporter commented on how he seemed to be feeling better and more refreshed since the Paris Olympics. Kerley attributed this to the end of major projects that significantly reduced the stress on him and several other athletes.

“The stress is gone. Once you pass the games, (it’s) all about having fun, enjoying the moment. Like the stress is over with. We (are) having fun.“

During this time, Kerley also took the opportunity to participate in several other activities that entertained track and field fans. He began by coaching a group of children as a part of the Weltklasse Zurich, along with Sha’Carri Richardson and Kenny Bednarek.

He also donned the hat of a coach for Olympic Pole Vaulter Mondo Duplantis, who participated in a 100m dash against 400m sprinting icon Karsten Warholm.

The much-awaited race witnessed the victory of the 24-year-old gold medalist, and Kerley was a proud mentor who announced his ‘first dub’ with the result. Needless to say, there might be a gateway for more career choices for the sprinter with this race in his bag.