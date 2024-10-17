Hunter Woodhall Marks 2nd Wedding Anniversary with Tara Davis-Woodhall, Reflects on “The Best 2 Years of My Life”

In celebration of love, Paralympic sprinter Hunter Woodhall and Olympic long jumper Tara Davis-Woodhall marked their second wedding anniversary with touching tributes to their journey together.

The “Golden couple” tied the knot at the enchanting D’Vine Grace Vineyard on October 16, 2022, and shared intimate moments from that magical day on Instagram.

The images captured precious moments — from their emotional exchange of vows against a dreamy floral backdrop to their first dance as newlyweds. Alongside the carousel of wedding photographs, Hunter wrote,

“Best day of my life followed by the best 2 years of my life. Happy anniversary baby, I love you a little more every day.“

Their celebration two years ago perfectly matched their vibrant personalities. The venue sparkled with Tara’s favorite pink hues, creating a modern yet romantic atmosphere. Their beloved dogs, Minnie and Milo, played special roles as ring bearers and inspired signature cocktails — “The Milo Mule” and “The Winnie Rita.”

Tara, reminiscing about their special day, shared,

“2 years ago I married my best friend.✨The most special day of my entire life. Each day I’ve fallen more and more in love with you! In these last 2 years of marriage, we have created memories that could last us a lifetime. I love doing life with you and everyday God shows us how blessed our life is. 2 down and a lifetime to go. I love you with all my being – 10/16/22 ♾️“

Her words painted a picture of growing love and countless shared adventures. The wedding itself was a blend of elegance and personal touches.

Family-style dinner tables encouraged intimate conversations, while an all-white wedding cake adorned with sugar flowers satisfied sweet cravings.

Later, Tara changed into a chic halter jumpsuit, perfect for dancing the night away. Their grand exit under a shower of sparklers before driving off in their butterfly-door Tesla marked the beginning of their new chapter.

Their love story continues to inspire fans worldwide, proving that the best fairytales aren’t just found in books—sometimes, they’re living, breathing examples of true partnership. As Tara beautifully puts it, it’s “2 down and a lifetime to go.“