Hunter Woodhall Appeals Track and Field Fans to Support Tara Davis-Woodhall for a Special Cause

Hunter Woodhall has established his image as the ever-supportive husband of long jump queen Tara Davis-Woodhall ever since her golden finish at the Paris Olympics. Their picture capturing Tara’s winning moment went viral and did rounds on the internet for a long time.

Now, proving himself once again to be his wife’s biggest cheerleader, Woodhall appealed to all track and field enthusiasts for a special cause. He wanted everyone to support Tara in the annual Athletic Awards under the category ‘Field Athlete of the Year.’

The World Athletics Organization celebrates various athletes from different disciplines and their contributions to their sport. Tara is one of the five nominees from Field events who might make it to the top two before winning the title, given she gets enough votes from fans.

This is why Woodhall put up his wife’s poster on his Instagram story and asked their fans to vote for her by placing a like under the post.

“Go give this photo a like to vote for Tara…”

The voting lines for all the athletes across different sports will close on 20th October, 11:59 PM CEST. Woodhall hoped to gather enough votes to ensure his wife’s qualification into the final round of the nomination.

While this was a wholesome instance of the Paralympian cheering for his wife and gathering support worldwide to ensure her victory, Tara hasn’t backed down from their mutual love and appreciation either.

How did the Woodhalls sustain their marriage?

Mutual support and adoration might be some of the surface-level qualities fans notice between Hunter and Tara Davis-Woodhall. However, the secret to their happy marriage went much deeper than that, and they were willing to spill the secrets to it.

While cheering for each other was crucial, both athletes believed that their honesty towards one another made their bond grow stronger. Calling his wife the ‘best accountability partner’ he could ever get, Woodhall explained how she pushed him to be a better person, which added to the love.

Additionally, training together from dawn to dusk and matching up their schedules helped them spend more time together. Having been through the phase of a long-distance relationship, the athletes make sure to stick together now for a better quality of life and bond.