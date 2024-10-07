“Can’t Believe They Let You…”: Tara Davis-Woodhall’s ‘Favorite Moment of September’ Leaves Husband Hunter Woodhall in Surprise

Jun 29, 2024; Eugene, OR, USA; Tara Davis-Woodhall embraces husband Hunter Woodhall al after winning the women’s long jump in a wind-aided 22-11 3/4 (7.00m) during the US Olympic Team Trials at Hayward Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Summer Olympics and Paralympics this year were good to Hunter and Tara Davis-Woodhall, who each won gold medals in their respective categories. So far, they’ve not only set goals for aspiring athletes by not giving up, but they’ve also proved to be one of the most ideal athlete couples out there, supporting each other through thick and thin. Recently, Davis-Woodhall posted a core memory from her husband’s epic race on Instagram, which left him surprised.

The long jump champion took to Instagram to share her favorite moment from September when the Paralympics took place. It was a video from the day Woodhall won his first-ever Olympic gold, immediately after he got down from the podium.

Up until then, the Woodhalls had made waves across the internet for being the subject of one of the most iconic pictures from the Olympics. When Davis-Woodhall nailed her final long jump that secured her gold, she ran into her husband’s arms, who caught her from the sidelines.

Tables turned when it was Hunter’s turn to prove his worth at the T62 400m sprint in the Paralympics. When he finally won, the long jumper couldn’t stop cheering and hollering for her husband, and it turned into one of her memorable experiences.

The hilarious video featured Woodhall doing a happy dance by the end of the clip, and while his wife recorded every moment around her, he couldn’t help but be amazed.

“I can’t believe they let you on the track after this.”

The couple’s antics are not foreign to fans who have followed along on their journey through training and marriage. In fact, both athletes have often talked about how living and training together has helped them live a happy married life.

But their secret to setting couple goals goes beyond sports and training. In an interview, the duo talked about how their honesty towards each other has made them better human beings. Supporting each other while also not being afraid to be a critic of the other increased trust and helped sustain their marriage.