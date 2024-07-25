“I Have Much More to Do”: Kishane Thompson Opens Up on His Running Abilities Prior to Paris Olympics

The Jamaican Olympic Trials demonstrated to the world that they are once again producing excellent sprinters, as Kishane Thompson set a new world lead of 9.77 seconds in the 100-meter. He was one of those competitors who made little news in the month leading up to the Paris Olympics, but his abilities were enough to startle the track world.

The athlete is also looking forward to a successful time at the Stade de France and has spoken about his abilities ahead of the prestigious event, as per the report of World Athletics.

Even though many fans believe that Kishane emerged out of nowhere to dominate the sport, this is not the case. The 23-year-old raced in several major competitions last year but withdrew from the Jamaican Championships semi-finals despite winning his heat with a 9.91. He even clocked a 9.85 at the Wanda Diamond League in Xiamen, but only finished second.

However, the 2024 season was a very different experience for the athlete, and Thompson attributes his success to a specific factor, stating:

“This year is the best I’ve ever been health-wise.”

The rounds he ran at the Jamaican Olympic Trials allowed him to gain valuable information on his form and physique. Kishane has always been confident in himself, but that event had given him fresh optimism for something even better that is about to happen, as he states:

“I was never short on confidence, but I believe I have much more to do as I can run way faster.”

Kishane has always wanted more action, and he thinks that he has the potential to go quicker than his current time of 9.77. The Jamaican is looking forward not just to his own performance but also to that of his competitors, as he says:

“Deep down, I look forward to some great competition and nice vibes from the top sprinters.”

Thompson has undoubtedly proven himself on the national circuit, but there were some concerns about his lack of experience on the European circuit. However, following his running performance at the Gyulai István Memorial, the athlete ensured that naysayers would shut down before the Paris Olympics.

Kishane Thompson Stays Ahead of His African Competitors

On July 9, 2024, the World Athletics Continental Tour stopped in Hungary for the Gyulai István Memorial. Even though there were many fantastic events, all eyes were on the 100-meter sprint, which featured a few elite names ahead of the Paris Olympics.

Kishane Thompson was comfortably ahead of the field at the start and maintained his lead throughout the opening 60 meters of the race. Even though he slowed down later to hide his potential, Letsile Tebogo was unable to catch him, and the Jamaican finished with a 9.91 against a 0.6 headwind.

The Botswanan came in second with a 9.99, while Akani Simbine finished third with a 10.01.